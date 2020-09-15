Why is charcoal mask very popular now?

dingxinda9
EOG Member
The charcoal mask is incredibly popular right now. Beauty gurus love it due to its ability to detoxify your skin and make it appear smoother and brighter. Adding to the skin benefits of a charcoal mask, it can be made with a combination of other ingredients to increase the perks.
Just to be clear, the charcoal used in face masks is different from the charcoal you use in a grill. Activated charcoal is the type of charcoal used in beauty products. This means that it will absorb toxic things and remove them from the body.
Activated charcoal can remove bacteria, toxins, dirt, chemicals, and oil from the skin. You don’t normally have to wash the charcoal face mask off when it’s time to remove it, as it is more common to peel it off of your face.
WHAT DOES A CHARCOAL MASK ACTUALLY DO?
Impurities such as dirt and oil clog your pores, giving you a dull complexion and potentially quite a few breakouts. The charcoal helps remove those impurities, cleanses your skin, and it also aids in regulating the amount of oil being secreted by your skin. All of this helps clear up skin issues while also preventing future blackheads and acne.
This is all possible due to the activated charcoal pulling bacteria, toxins, dirt, and oil out of your pores. Many times, charcoal face masks are the type that you peel off of your skin instead of washing off and, if that is the case, it will also work to exfoliate your skin.
Since your skin is your largest organ, it is important to take care of it by doing what you can to keep it clear of impurities, toxins, and bacteria. Aside from the benefits that were just listed, activated charcoal can also benefit your skin in other ways.
SKIN BENEFITS OF A CHARCOAL MASK
1. BRIGHTENS YOUR SKIN.
By drawing impurities out of your pores, your skin will appear brighter after the mask has been applied and removed.
2. EXFOLIATES YOUR SKIN.
Charcoal has a coarse texture, and by applying it and letting it sit on your face until it is dry, it works to exfoliate your skin. It effectively removes dead skin cells, which can lead to brighter, clearer skin.
3. REGULATES THE PRODUCTION OF OIL.
Charcoal promotes the regulation of oil being produced and secreted on your skin. If your skin tends to be oily, the charcoal will help lessen the amount of oil being produced. This can prevent acne outbreaks and also clear up existing breakouts.
4. REMOVES BLACKHEADS.
When you remove this mask, you will pull it off from your skin instead of just washing it off with water. Not all charcoal face masks are the pull-off type, but chances of it not being a peel-off are slim.When you peel it off, it pulls all kinds of impurities from your pores. This includes blackheads, making your face clearer and brighter.
5. KEEPS YOUR SKIN TIGHT.
Among the many other skin benefits of a charcoal mask, this ingredient can tighten your skin. You can have the clearest skin ever but if your skin is loose, it still might not look that great. Activated charcoal is one of the best products to use on your face when you want to tighten the skin.
6. YOU CAN USE IT TO DETOX YOUR FACE.
Charcoal is the key ingredient in a popular DIY face detox. The detox works to exfoliate your skin, open your pores and remove toxins, and then remove any bacteria, dirt, or excess oil. A recipe for this charcoal detox face mask is in the next section.
7. IT’S ALL-NATURAL.
Since activated charcoal is all-natural, you won’t be exposing yourself to unnecessary chemicals. You can give your face a deep clean and detox it in an all-natural way.
8. MINIMIZES YOUR PORES.
Your pores become filled with dirt and toxins from the air around you. This makes your pores appear larger. Using a charcoal face mask, you can pull the dirt from your pores, which minimizes the appearance.
9.CAN HEAL AND SOOTHE BITES, CUTS, AND OTHER IRRITATION.
By applying a charcoal face mask to a wound of any kind, you can speed up the healing process and ease any pain or discomfort caused by the wound. If you have been bitten or stung by an insect, you can apply charcoal to the area to ease the symptoms.
10. REDUCE THE APPEARANCE OF ACNE SCARS.
You can lessen the appearance of acne scars by applying a charcoal face mask. The abrasiveness of the charcoal face mask can remove the dead skin and reveal new skin instead.
