Why this should be your best bet of the day (Raptors vs Nets).

Especially in bubble covid times, these Toronto Raptors can play some defense. Everybody knows the story about the injury riddled Nets but not everybody genuinely knows the only way they can really score is in the fast break. Unfortunately for them they are going up against a defensive powerhouse that severely limits fast break baskets. Siakam, Anunoby, Gasol, Lowry will make these Brooklyn Nets look like a bunch of bitches on offense in Game 1 and there's really nothing Lavert can do about it. He just doesn't have the talent around him to compete. You know it, I know it, animals know it.



I do know I'm not laying double digits in the NBA especially during these times. Didn't Brooklyn defeat Milwaukee as 19 point dogs earlier? I understand anything can happen but the safest play out of this game and even the entire card today is Brooklyn Nets team total under 105.5 -115. If Brooklyn does pull off a miracle odds are it will be a low scoring miracle where Toronto matches miss for miss.



Brooklyn Nets Under 105.5 -115 for a decent amount!



Lets go!