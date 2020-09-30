Why Use Activated Carbon Filter?

dingxinda9
Activated carbon is a positively charged carbon that attracts negatively charged contaminants and chemicals like chlorine.It's a more porous form of carbon which having a larger surface area for contaminants adsorption, make it a better choice for filtration than its base form.
As activated carbon has finer porosity than a normal carbon, it’s more effective in removing contaminants in water.Also, a positively charged activated carbon is performed much better in attracting negatively charged chemicals like Chlorine, make it an ideal material for filtering municipally treated water from house tap.While for normal carbon, its usage is more on other applications like barbeque, cooking, absorb bad smells, odors, and cooking fumes, and more.So for water filtration, activated carbon is the clear winner here.
So now you know what is activated carbon filter, but why you need to use activated carbon filter for your home?Because the municipally treated water contains Chlorine chemicals, taste, and odor, and the activated carbon filter is the most effective filter to remove Chlorine chemical, gases, and odor from water.Besides, the activated carbon filter can also effectively remove sediments, VOCs, and more contaminants in water.
The activated carbon filter for water is very effective in removing chlorine taste and odor, chemicals, organic contaminants, pesticides and herbicides that commonly found in tap water and well water.In fact, one of the main reason that the activated carbon filter is widely incorporated in other water purification system is its strong capability in removing chlorine taste and bad smell.Besides, the activated carbon filter can also adsorb all the particles and contaminants with a size that are larger than the size of its pores.
Even though the activated carbon filter is one of the most used filtration technologies, it also comes with some limitation in term of filtration.For instance, the activated carbon can’t remove dissolved solids like salts, heavy metals, and minerals in water and is not effective against microbiological and inorganic contaminants like coliform, arsenic, and bacteria.It’s also not an efficient way to deal with sediments and large particles like sand, silt, rust, and stones.
When contaminated water flows through the pores of activated carbon filter, all the impurities with size larger than the size of the pores get adsorb and accumulate on the large surface area of the activated carbon.At the same time, the positively charged activated carbon attract all negatively charged chemicals like Chlorine to it.Also, the carbon material itself will absorb the bad taste and smell from water that flowing through it.
