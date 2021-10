There were two main reasons why I played the Jets, first and most importantly it was a terrible spot for the Bengals, coming off the huge win at Baltimore and having Cleveland on deck, this was the classic sandwich game, a total flat spot for the Bengals, but the other reason I liked the Jets was the injury to Wilson. I'll admit I've never heard of Mike White before, but considering how awful Wilson has been, I figured how much worse can their offense be with White under center, now of course I didn't expect this kind of performance from him, but the guy's an unknown, which means there's no tape on him, the Bengals had to game plan against a QB they knew nothing about, and he shredded their defense, I even ended up taking a bad number but it didn't matter