Why You Have to Change Activated Carbon Filters?

To understand why you need to change your carbon filter, you'll need to understand how activated carbon filters work to remove contaminants from water. This is a process called adsorption (not to be confused with absorption). When a sponge absorbs water, the water fills in the holes throughout the sponge. When carbon adsorbs contaminants like chlorine, the molecules, ions or atoms from the chlorine collect like a film on the carbon. That film is called an adsorbate and it is the reason why you need to change your activated carbon filters regularly.

​

There is only so much space for the adsorbate to collect on the carbon. Once all that space is covered with the pollutant film, the carbon can no longer do its job effectively. In fact, if left too long, an activated carbon filter can start to release certain pollutants in favor of other ones that are more attracted to the adsorption site. This is why it’s so important to change your filter in a timely manner.​

​

When to Change Your Carbon Filter​

The question of why you have to change a carbon filter has a very clear answer. The question of when to change the filter is a little more complicated.​

​

There are several factors to consider when deciding how long a carbon filter will last before it needs to be replaced. These factors include:​

​

The quality of your carbon filter​

High-quality, well-made activated carbon filters will last longer than shoddy, cheap filters.​

​

The amount of contaminants in your water​

A filter will need to be changed with more regularity if it’s filtering water that has a lot of contaminants. The adsorbate will grow faster, requiring a new filter more often.​

​

The volume of water being filtered​

A filter used to treat 100 gallons of water each week will last longer than a filter used to treat 500 gallons of water each week.​

​

The manufacturer’s recommendation​

The manufacturer of your activated carbon filter will provide you with a guideline for how often you should change your activated carbon filter. This advice can provide a good starting place, but your usage habits will determine exactly how long the filter works at optimum performance before it needs to be replaced.​

​

Signs Your Activated Carbon Filter Needs to Be Changed​

While the durability of your filter will depend somewhat on how heavily it is used, there are some symptoms that will signal when a change is necessary. If the water that comes through the filter starts to take on an unpleasant smell or flavor, this is a sign that your filter is long past replacement time. Additionally, a clogged filter might cause a decrease in water pressure. With activated carbon filters, you'll never have a visual cue that tells you it's time for a replacement: the only signals will be smell, taste and (potentially) pressure.

​