WILD WILD WEST RESORT fee and other charges.............LOLOLOLOL

Wild Wild West Gambling Hall is conveniently located next to many of the most popular Las Vegas attractions. The Fashion Show Mall, the Omnimax Theater in Caesar's Palace and Las Vegas McCarran International Airport are just a few of the destinations located within 5 miles of our Hotel. They offer the proximity you desire without the frantic pace of the Strip. 260 rooms, 235 reel, video reel and video poker slot machines, live table games including blackjack, craps and roulette. They also offer a sportsbook , a lounge, a 24 hour cafe and a full service bar all of which makes us the best little locals casino in Vegas!





Registered guests must be at least 21 years of age. The hotel charges a required security deposit of $100 with valid credit card or cash plus hotel fees. The hotel charges a resort fee of $15.99 per night plus tax that includes Wi-Fi, Parking, Local Telephone Calls, Daily News Paper available at the Front Desk; Coffee available at Denny’s located in the Casino, Access to the Pool, and Guest Laundry.





Days Inn Pet Policy





Dogs only. Max 1 dog with a max weight of 30 lbs are allowed in designated rooms only for a non-refundable charge of $25 USD per day of stay. A $200.00 security deposit is required at check in. Dogs must be registered at check in. There will be a $200.00 non refundable cleaning fee assessed for any unregistered pet found in the hotel. ADA defined service animals are welcome at this hotel.





Pet Rooms are Very Limited and subject to availability on arrival.





All Requests are not guaranteed and subject to availability on arrival





A $100 refundable security deposit either cash or credit is required at check in.