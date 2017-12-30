FairWarning said: This year’s rushing champ Kareem Hunt was drafted at the end of the 3rd round. Personally I’m not big on high picks for RB’s (top 10-15 ) unless you have a decent OL. Most teams drafting high have bad OLs. Click to expand...

Re: Will Darnold go before Rosen?Yeah, I wouldn't draft a RB first round unless he's Adrian Peterson. Cedric Benson was supposed to be as good, and got the Bears nothing, while Forte was a 2nd rounder and Howard a 5th. I do wish Howard had some ability to catch the ball though, he's really about as one dimensional as it gets.I really hope someone gets desperate for Rosen or Darnold and trades up to the Bears spot so they can trade down, get more picks, and find themselves in a spot where drafting Ridley makes sense. I don't think you can take Ridley in the top 10, maybe if they slide back to like 20 then it won't be a reach. They do need someone who can make plays for Trubisky. That is why Watson had such an easy time.