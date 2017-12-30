Will Darnold go before Rosen?

Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
#1
#1
Wonder if Railbird still thinks so...he said he would bet anyone the limit that he would....Darnold and Rosen sure have fallen off the charts...

Who was the last successful PAC 12 QB?

Was it Aikman?

Both Darnold and Rosen should stay in school but they probably will not....money talks

And now it looks like neither one of them will be taken in the first round...
 
TheGuesser

TheGuesser

EOG Dedicated
#2
#2
Re: Will Darnold go before Rosen?

Viejo Dinosaur said:
Wonder if Railbird still thinks so...he said he would bet anyone the limit that he would....Darnold and Rosen sure have fallen off the charts...

Who was the last successful PAC 12 QB?

Was it Aikman?

Both Darnold and Rosen should stay in school but they probably will not....money talks

And now it looks like neither one of them will be taken in the first round...
Click to expand...
Rosen is a far more natural player, and I think he'll be the better pro. Darnold has greater physical skills, but his pocket presence is dreadful, and that's usually something you either have or you don't. They'll both go in round 1, although Darnold shouldn't.
Jared Goff is your answer. Looks like he'll have at the very least a pretty good career.
 
Almost Allright

Almost Allright

GO Bucks!!!
#4
#4
Re: Will Darnold go before Rosen?

Rail also said several times that the PAC 12 was the best conference. From what I’ve seen I’d be leery of both QBs. It’s obvious they are cranking out numbers vs low caliber competition.
 
Bucky

Bucky

EOG Dedicated
#5
#5
Re: Will Darnold go before Rosen?

Take last nights game. Cannot believe the yardage was 356 on - what - 22 for 46? But 3 interceptions and would have been 6 in the nfl. Didn't see much in the way of accuracy on check downs to tight ends - swing passes to backs - timing patterns. It was all chuck it down field and hope.

I do not blame the player as much as the offensive coordinator. He is not a finished product - OSU beat him down like a red headed step child!
 
kane

kane

EOG master
#6
#6
Re: Will Darnold go before Rosen?

Almost Allright said:
Rail also said several times that the PAC 12 was the best conference. From what I’ve seen I’d be leery of both QBs. It’s obvious they are cranking out numbers vs low caliber competition.
Click to expand...
The NCAA should start a new bowl called "The Charmin Bowl", and only allow Pac 12 teams to play in it
 
B

Blackcloud

EOG Dedicated
#10
#10
Re: Will Darnold go before Rosen?

Viejo Dinosaur said:
Wonder if Railbird still thinks so...he said he would bet anyone the limit that he would....Darnold and Rosen sure have fallen off the charts...

Who was the last successful PAC 12 QB?

Was it Aikman?

Both Darnold and Rosen should stay in school but they probably will not....money talks

And now it looks like neither one of them will be taken in the first round...
Click to expand...

Disagree. They should transfer to a power conference and play against better competition to see how good they really are.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#12
#12
Re: Will Darnold go before Rosen?

Rosen made his announcement via Twitter while Darnold chose Instagram to inform the world of his decision.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#14
#14
Re: Will Darnold go before Rosen?

Neither Rosen nor Darnold is 21 years old.

Rosen turns 21 in February, Darnold turns 21 in June.
 
B

Bfo

EOG Addicted
#17
#17
Re: Will Darnold go before Rosen?

Viejo Dinosaur said:
Wonder if Railbird still thinks so...he said he would bet anyone the limit that he would....Darnold and Rosen sure have fallen off the charts...

Who was the last successful PAC 12 QB?

Was it Aikman?

Both Darnold and Rosen should stay in school but they probably will not....money talks

And now it looks like neither one of them will be taken in the first round...
Click to expand...
Why would you think neither would go in the 1st round?

Both will almost certainly be gone within the first 5 picks.
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
#18
#18
Re: Will Darnold go before Rosen?

Bfo said:
Why would you think neither would go in the 1st round?

Both will almost certainly be gone within the first 5 picks.
Click to expand...
Some GMs will be desperate....both those QBs should have stayed in school another year....Cleveland should not take Rosen....and anyone drafting a USC QB in the first round is nuts....
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#19
#19
Re: Will Darnold go before Rosen?

ChiTownJoe said:
Agree, asking for trouble drafting any QB from that conf
Click to expand...

The Big 12 conference has produced quite a few busts in recent years.

Big 12 quarterbacks pass for 3,000-plus yards and then graduate to the NFL and fail to produce.

Bradford and Dalton are the best the Big 12 offers?
 
B

Bfo

EOG Addicted
#23
#23
Re: Will Darnold go before Rosen?

Viejo Dinosaur said:
I am willing to bet Railbird that Rosen goes before Darnold.....
Click to expand...
He certainly should go before him, although not sure how Cleveland will handle the Rosen not wanting to play there thing. Even if the Browns pass there’s no way the Giants wouldn’t take him at #2.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
#25
#25
Re: Will Darnold go before Rosen?

Browns new GM has already tipped his hand. Said screw analytics & go with gut. It'll be Darnold.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#26
#26
Re: Will Darnold go before Rosen?

Jim Rome had a funny line.

"The Cleveland Browns with the first pick of the 2018 NFL Draft select... (Drum roll, please)...THE WRONG GUY."
 
D

Drnkyourmlkshk

EOG Dedicated
#27
#27
Re: Will Darnold go before Rosen?

I can't believe all the fuss about 3 qbs.
Allen was 0-11 vs. P5 teams I believe.

Rosen suffered 2 concussions against nickel/prevent defenses while having a overall losing record as a starting qb and never winning a bowl game.

Darnold lead the nation in turnovers vs. A s&p avg defense of 66th in the nation!

The RB class...
Barkley
Penny
Love
Guice
Lindsey
Chubb
Michel
Freeman

If Jones of USC declares I think its a coinflip to who might impact a team more him or Darnold.
Also think there are 3 or 4 big time DL in Landry (BC) Chubb (Nc st) Clemsons entire DL (thats all they had) jefferson (texas) Gary (michigan)
I know Cleveland has to take a qb but I dont think there's a winner in the top 3 qb class. Trubisky and Watson were miles ahead imo.
 
JavyBaez9

JavyBaez9

EOG Master
#28
#28
Re: Will Darnold go before Rosen?

At least you know Trubisky is better than Darnold and Rosen. Many scouts agree with you on that front. Not sure they'd agree on Watson, but Watson did start his career out strong.

Interesting to point out is that KC was close to trying to trade up for Trubisky, so that may come into play when Bears interview KC's offensive coordinator for the head coaching job. You know he likes Trubisky which is a big part of the next search.

Only Barkley is a first round RB, IMO, since you mention the RB class. Bears got Jordan Howard in the 5th round, you can find them if you want to late, so you can really only draft the sure things first round.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
#29
#29
Re: Will Darnold go before Rosen?

JavyBaez9 said:
At least you know Trubisky is better than Darnold and Rosen. Many scouts agree with you on that front. Not sure they'd agree on Watson, but Watson did start his career out strong.

Interesting to point out is that KC was close to trying to trade up for Trubisky, so that may come into play when Bears interview KC's offensive coordinator for the head coaching job. You know he likes Trubisky which is a big part of the next search.

Only Barkley is a first round RB, IMO, since you mention the RB class. Bears got Jordan Howard in the 5th round, you can find them if you want to late, so you can really only draft the sure things first round.
Click to expand...
This year’s rushing champ Kareem Hunt was drafted at the end of the 3rd round. Personally I’m not big on high picks for RB’s (top 10-15 ) unless you have a decent OL. Most teams drafting high have bad OLs.
 
JavyBaez9

JavyBaez9

EOG Master
#30
#30
Re: Will Darnold go before Rosen?

FairWarning said:
This year’s rushing champ Kareem Hunt was drafted at the end of the 3rd round. Personally I’m not big on high picks for RB’s (top 10-15 ) unless you have a decent OL. Most teams drafting high have bad OLs.
Click to expand...
Yeah, I wouldn't draft a RB first round unless he's Adrian Peterson. Cedric Benson was supposed to be as good, and got the Bears nothing, while Forte was a 2nd rounder and Howard a 5th. I do wish Howard had some ability to catch the ball though, he's really about as one dimensional as it gets.

I really hope someone gets desperate for Rosen or Darnold and trades up to the Bears spot so they can trade down, get more picks, and find themselves in a spot where drafting Ridley makes sense. I don't think you can take Ridley in the top 10, maybe if they slide back to like 20 then it won't be a reach. They do need someone who can make plays for Trubisky. That is why Watson had such an easy time.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
#31
#31
Re: Will Darnold go before Rosen?

JavyBaez9 said:
Yeah, I wouldn't draft a RB first round unless he's Adrian Peterson. Cedric Benson was supposed to be as good, and got the Bears nothing, while Forte was a 2nd rounder and Howard a 5th. I do wish Howard had some ability to catch the ball though, he's really about as one dimensional as it gets.

I really hope someone gets desperate for Rosen or Darnold and trades up to the Bears spot so they can trade down, get more picks, and find themselves in a spot where drafting Ridley makes sense. I don't think you can take Ridley in the top 10, maybe if they slide back to like 20 then it won't be a reach. They do need someone who can make plays for Trubisky. That is why Watson had such an easy time.
Click to expand...
The one thing Watson did was mask the problems on their OL. Hard to tell if their OL was that bad or their QBs hold on to the ball too long.

It it would be nice if someone takes the Bears spot. It wouldn’t surprise me if both NY teams draft the SC QBs though.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
#33
#33
Re: Will Darnold go before Rosen?

railbird said:
ill bet you Rosen doesn't finish 3 games in a row in 2018
Click to expand...
Wouldnt surprise me. It obviously depends on the team. Then again, the Bears didn’t want to play Tribisky until the end of the season, but Glennon was that bad.
 
JavyBaez9

JavyBaez9

EOG Master
#34
#34
Re: Will Darnold go before Rosen?

Ability to throw on run
Arm strength
Accuracy
Ability to avoid brunt of hits with controlled runs
Ability to read defenses

Not sure either qb grades well here and here is what matters in today’s nfl.
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
#37
#37
This kid Darnold sucks.....he is not a franchise QB....he is just another average white boy QB from USC..

The Jets made a horrible pick...

Mayfield and maybe Rosen the only QBs that should have gone round 1.....
 
V

Valuist

EOG Dedicated
#40
#40
Gotta give them two years. The early returns not good but too early to make a call until we see how/if they progress in their second season.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top