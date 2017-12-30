Will Darnold go before Rosen?

Viejo Dinosaur
EOG Master
Wonder if Railbird still thinks so...he said he would bet anyone the limit that he would....Darnold and Rosen sure have fallen off the charts...
Who was the last successful PAC 12 QB?
Was it Aikman?
Both Darnold and Rosen should stay in school but they probably will not....money talks
And now it looks like neither one of them will be taken in the first round...
