Will Kraft be convicted?

You are right, which is exactly why the whole human trafficiking thing is all bullshit, they got a big fish or two and made a splash headline. Because human trafficking is often linked to prostitution, and this massage parlor was engaging in prostitution, does NOT mean that this massage parlor had anything to do with it.



By the way, this massage parlor was not even a front for postitution since apparently many people went there and got legitimate massages.



I doubt Kraft will even be found guilty if he went it to trial, would jurors really think a 78 yr old widower getting a hand job is "bad"?



Whatever the NFL decides is meaningless since obviously he can afford it, and suspending an owner for a few games means nothing as well. Roger Godell knows that it's unlikely Kraft is the only owner who sometimes visits prostitutes.