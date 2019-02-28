Will Kraft be convicted?

EOG Dedicated
So, was everybody that received sexual favors arrested? How does the rationale exist that let's let this keep happening until we can arrest a lot of big name people. So, they must have had a mole? Guy, probably went in every other day to see how things were going??? Boss, I better go in again today??? Could the massage people even speak English? or understand it? This might have some interesting legal moves by the lawyers.
 
EOG Dedicated
From BetOnline:

[TABLE]

B. Kraft - If Suspended How Long Will it be

[/TABLE]
01:00 PM
762011-4 Weeks+200
762025-8 Weeks+125
762039-17 Weeks+140
[TABLE]

B. Kraft - To be found guilty or plead guilty

[/TABLE]
01:00 PM
76105Yes-200
76106No+150
[TABLE]

B. Kraft Still Owner of Pats Week 1 2019

[/TABLE]
01:00 PM
76203Yes-1500
76204No+700
 
O'Royken

O'Royken

EOG Dedicated
#17
#17
Depends if the state of Florida ever wants a Super Bowl again.

Owners don't like this happening to one of theirs.

Owners most likely believe that the Bucs, Dolphins and Jaguars owners have the political influence to throw it out of court.

If they don't, no more Florida Super Bowls and look for the Bucs, Dolphins and Jaguars to pay a heavy price on the field with flags.
 
mrbowling300

mrbowling300

EOG Dedicated
#19
#19
I was in South Florida when the news broke. Watched a bit on the local news, there were people going to the massage parlor where Kraft was visiting, taking selfies of themselves in front of the store front.
 
Don Eagleston

EOG Addicted
#22
#22
Kraft will plead guilty, pay a significant fine, and perform minimal community service. (Perhaps he can sell cars for former Eagles owner Norman Braman). Kraft is a member of the community there so he cannot hide from these allegations. End of story.

Who knows what discipline Goodell will impose. My guess is a suspension of 6 games and a substantial fine. I think the Paties can win without him.
 
boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
#23
#23
Don Eagleston said:
Kraft will plead guilty, pay a significant fine, and perform minimal community service. (Perhaps he can sell cars for former Eagles owner Norman Braman). Kraft is a member of the community there so he cannot hide from these allegations. End of story.

Who knows what discipline Goodell will impose. My guess is a suspension of 6 games and a substantial fine. I think the Paties can win without him.
End of Story ?

It hasn't even started.

Kraft has Pleaded not Guilty.

His Florida Attorney has requested a Bench Trial.
 
EOG Master
John Kelly said:
So far, no one has been charged for trafficking at Orchids of Asia, the massage parlor Kraft visited.
You are right, which is exactly why the whole human trafficiking thing is all bullshit, they got a big fish or two and made a splash headline. Because human trafficking is often linked to prostitution, and this massage parlor was engaging in prostitution, does NOT mean that this massage parlor had anything to do with it.

By the way, this massage parlor was not even a front for postitution since apparently many people went there and got legitimate massages.

I doubt Kraft will even be found guilty if he went it to trial, would jurors really think a 78 yr old widower getting a hand job is "bad"?

Whatever the NFL decides is meaningless since obviously he can afford it, and suspending an owner for a few games means nothing as well. Roger Godell knows that it's unlikely Kraft is the only owner who sometimes visits prostitutes.
 
boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
#27
#27
mr merlin said:
You are right, which is exactly why the whole human trafficiking thing is all bullshit, they got a big fish or two and made a splash headline. Because human trafficking is often linked to prostitution, and this massage parlor was engaging in prostitution, does NOT mean that this massage parlor had anything to do with it.

By the way, this massage parlor was not even a front for postitution since apparently many people went there and got legitimate massages.

I doubt Kraft will even be found guilty if he went it to trial, would jurors really think a 78 yr old widower getting a hand job is "bad"?

Whatever the NFL decides is meaningless since obviously he can afford it, and suspending an owner for a few games means nothing as well. Roger Godell knows that it's unlikely Kraft is the only owner who sometimes visits prostitutes.
As it stands now, no jurors at the Trial.

Bench Trial. Defendant, Defense Attorney, Prosecutor, Judge. Witnesses on both sides possible.

A lot of things can change in the interim.
 
EOG Master
boston massacre said:
As it stands now, no jurors at the Trial.

Bench Trial. Defendant, Defense Attorney, Prosecutor, Judge. Witnesses on both sides possible.

A lot of things can change in the interim.
I understand kraft requested that, so he must have a reason for doing that, the bottom line is it's a non story, they cant really give kraft a different sentence than the other 2 dozen guys they nailed, some of whom are in their 80's, who cares?
 
bomzee

EOG Dedicated
#29
#29
I love Kraft's chances to win this case. He can easily afford to fight this and even out spend the Prosecutors. The more this escalates the more egg on face for everyone involved in prosecuting it.
 
Don Eagleston

EOG Addicted
#31
#31
I bet "No" for the limit. They are requesting a jury trial because more than half the public hates Kraft and his cheating Patsies. Don't want Dolphin fans on any jury. It won't get that far, however; hs attorney is merely grandstanding.

And they certainly could give him a harsher sentence if he goes to trial as compared to those who plead out. Plus he committed the crime twice. In short, there really is no reason for Kraft to fight this beyond going thru the motions.
 
boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
#32
#32
mr merlin said:
I understand kraft requested that, so he must have a reason for doing that, the bottom line is it's a non story, they cant really give kraft a different sentence than the other 2 dozen guys they nailed, some of whom are in their 80's, who cares?
I think nothing less of Bob Kraft.

He's also a Widower. Nothing to see.

Shut the place down, if Law Enforcement doesn't want the activity going on.

3 of the guys nailed were Law Enforcement Retirees.
 
boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
#35
#35
Don Eagleston said:
It has been reported that the spa owner/madam attended Trump's Super Bowl party in February. Oh, the tangled web these Republicans weave!
She's the Founder of the Spa.

She sold the place 10 years ago.


But maybe we can appoint a special counsel, to see if it's an Impeachable Offense. Trump with the Spa owner.

Think there's enough votes in the Senate to convict ?
 
boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
#38
#38
MrTop said:
NY daily news has pics.
The Photo was a Selfie taken by the Spa Founder, but not currently the Spa Owner.

She was at a roundtable next to Trump's Table at the Super Bowl Party in Florida at Trump's Estate.


Let's File Legislation to Outlaw all Super Bowl Parties in the U.S.A.
 
bomzee

EOG Dedicated
#40
#40
I wish there was a tell all book about this case - with pictures.
I wonder how many times and how many hours the prosecutors watched and ENJOYED the tapes and evidence from the spa ?
Can you imagine the smiles on the Prosecutors faces while they watched the evidence? As I recall the Police Sergeant got to enjoy some tapes too.
 
