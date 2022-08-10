MIKEH75
EOG Dedicated
Will Tennessee End Baltimore's 20-game Preseason Winning Streak Tomorrow Night??
These two NFL teams the Titans and Ravens have one of the best non division rivalries
Both hate each other and the matchups are almost always close
The series historically is tied 13-13
They have met 4 times in the playoffs with the series tied 2-2 visiting team won every time
13 or half of the meetings were won by just 4 points or less.....
These two NFL teams the Titans and Ravens have one of the best non division rivalries
Both hate each other and the matchups are almost always close
The series historically is tied 13-13
They have met 4 times in the playoffs with the series tied 2-2 visiting team won every time
13 or half of the meetings were won by just 4 points or less.....