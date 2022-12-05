Will the 49ers sign Baker Mayfield?

If you can't beat out Sam Darnold or PJ Walker for the job, that tells you all you need to know
 
I was being facetious.....but in this situation it would be an upgrade.....that game yesterday was a low point for them
 
I miss his 'at home' commercials with Progressive. They lay over anything State Farm has done with
Mahomes and Chris Paul.

Mayfield said he pitched Progressive on a 'moving out' (CLEV) commercial when he left for Carolina, but they declined.
 
Lucky for Baker, a team with artificial turf picked him up. He can put the lawnmower in storage or sell it to Watson.
 
5 games left. Playing for a non competitive team decimated by injuries the rest of the way isn't going to make much difference.
 
I just read on Twitter that colts had waived Matt Ryan and 49ers were interested in him.
saw it 2 different places. anyone else see that.
 
obvioisly isnt scripted but you couldnt have scripted it any better......stand alone game....raiders are now great rams suck.....free money being handed out all over the place......oooops......thank you rams and baker mayfield
 
