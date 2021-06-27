Will there be a weekly podcast here at EOG with John Kelly as the host and Factsman as the wingman for the upcoming football season?????

This is getting close to pigskin time.



The people here want to hear the best host in radio land John Kelly to get back on the mic and lead us through the ups and downs of the gambling world.



It would be ideal to have this five days a week but I am lowering the bar to just a weekly podcast.



The wingman I aim to here is the factsman. 1 day a week isn't much to ask.



We have sometime to get this ironed out and set up.



Give the people what they want. Or just what I want.