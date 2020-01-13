William Hill US: LSU-Clemson Will Be "Biggest-Bet College Football Game of All Time"

Everybody and their mother seems to be backing LSU to cover against Clemson in the upcoming College Football Playoff National Championship game. Nearly 75% of the spread action offshore is on LSU at -6 (some books were at -5.5). The line opened as low as LSU favored by 3 and has certainly moved in the right direction based on the amount of action coming in.



"We're going to need Clemson for a whole pile," Jeff Davis, risk director for Caesars Sportsbook, told ESPN.com Thursday.



BetOnline's Dave Mason indicated that action was closer to 80% on LSU earlier in the week.





Jason Scott, vice president of trading for ROAR Digital/BetMGM sportsbooks, supported the notion of lopsided action on LSU.

"The last time we've seen such a one-sided [betting] event was Conor McGregor versus Floyd Mayweather [in 2017]," Scott told ESPN.



In Vegas, just like offshore, the number seemed to be anywhere from 75% to 80% on the LSU spread.



The exposure across the board will be significant.



William Hill U.S. told ESPN that LSU-Clemson could be the "biggest-bet college football game of all time."



"Right now, it's all LSU," Nick Bogdanovich, director of trading for William Hill U.S., said Thursday. "Current money is about 8-to-1 in favor of LSU and tickets are about 4-to-1 in favor of LSU."



Most lines are derived from Sagarin and the oddsmakers shade them accordingly. Sagarin does not factor in injuries.



On a neutral field, they have Clemson by a point