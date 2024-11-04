WINKY and BIRDIE were spotted today at a voting site in Huntington Beach

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
The library in Huntington Beach, to be precise.
WINKY was wearing an election badge, servicing drive-thru ballots.
BIRDIE was donning a black MAGA hat, sporting a serious look on his face to match the high-stakes of tomorrow's Election Day.
Who do you like?
Go on record with your selection.
Kamala and Winky?
Or Trump and Birdie?
WINKY was wearing an election badge, servicing drive-thru ballots.
BIRDIE was donning a black MAGA hat, sporting a serious look on his face to match the high-stakes of tomorrow's Election Day.
Who do you like?
Go on record with your selection.
Kamala and Winky?
Or Trump and Birdie?