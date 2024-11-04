WINKY and BIRDIE were spotted today at a voting site in Huntington Beach

John Kelly





The library in Huntington Beach, to be precise.

WINKY was wearing an election badge, servicing drive-thru ballots.

BIRDIE was donning a black MAGA hat, sporting a serious look on his face to match the high-stakes of tomorrow's Election Day.

Who do you like?

Go on record with your selection.

Kamala and Winky?

Or Trump and Birdie?
 
Dell Dude




Post a picture to prove it. Seems like the obvious thing to do. You are not good at faking it, JK. Always caught. No reason Kinky couldn't continue posting while doing his Kamala thing. And the original Kinky script placed him in the Detroit hood harvesting bro ballots.
 
John Kelly





It's real news as opposed to the fake stuff.

No misinformation or disinformation at EOG.

Hardly any misinformation or disinformation, to be more precise.
 
FISHHEAD




The election all hinges on the cheating in Philly WDNESDAY/THURSDAY..........(unless Trump pulls upset in either WIS or MICH).


SIMPLE
 
