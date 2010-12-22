"Winning Wednesdays" presents Paul Bovi

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
Join hosts John Kelly and Barry Holthaus for one hour of sports talk from a Las Vegas perspective. This week's featured guest is professional gambler Paul Bovi. Here's what Vegas Insider says about Bovi:
A professional sports bettor since his departure as Vice President of a prominent investment firm in 1995, Paul Bovi made a statement in his inaugural year on VI in 2004-2005 by ending the NFL season No. 1 in net units. Paul followed that up in 2006, with a SOLID run in the NCAAB Tournament, his first and only public handicapping venture into that sport with Vegas Insider. <!--This year, Paul has once again established himself as a premier handicapper, this time on the NBA hardwood, as he has compiled a 55%, +815 record??. Pending completion.-->
Paul attributes his success to watching as many games as possible, which he feels gives him a distinct advantage over those handicappers who rely strictly upon statistical information or technical- related factors. Paul is a gambler first, and is on record in saying that he will be 'on every game that he gives out,' and will not compromise his commitment to providing his clients the information they need to win.
"Winning Wednesdays" is EOG's Internet radio show that airs every Wednesday at noon Pacific. The program can be heard (live or archived) at www.lvrocks.com.
"Winning Wednesdays" is EOG's Internet radio show that airs every Wednesday at noon Pacific. The program can be heard (live or archived) at www.lvrocks.com.