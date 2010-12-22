"Winning Wednesdays" presents Paul Bovi

John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Join hosts John Kelly and Barry Holthaus for one hour of sports talk from a Las Vegas perspective. This week's featured guest is professional gambler Paul Bovi. Here's what Vegas Insider says about Bovi:

A professional sports bettor since his departure as Vice President of a prominent investment firm in 1995, Paul Bovi made a statement in his inaugural year on VI in 2004-2005 by ending the NFL season No. 1 in net units. Paul followed that up in 2006, with a SOLID run in the NCAAB Tournament, his first and only public handicapping venture into that sport with Vegas Insider. <!--This year, Paul has once again established himself as a premier handicapper, this time on the NBA hardwood, as he has compiled a 55%, +815 record??. Pending completion.-->

Paul attributes his success to watching as many games as possible, which he feels gives him a distinct advantage over those handicappers who rely strictly upon statistical information or technical- related factors. Paul is a gambler first, and is on record in saying that he will be 'on every game that he gives out,' and will not compromise his commitment to providing his clients the information they need to win.

"Winning Wednesdays" is EOG's Internet radio show that airs every Wednesday at noon Pacific. The program can be heard (live or archived) at www.lvrocks.com.
 
J

jfhst18

EOG Veteran
Re: "Winning Wednesdays" presents Paul Bovi

All right...another new (to me at least) voice...thanks for brining on new guests with new ways of looking at the games. I always like to hear what the trip handicappers have to say.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Re: "Winning Wednesdays" presents Paul Bovi

Glad you appreciate the guest list. I'll see you in Costa Rica in February.
 
T

texaswizzard

EOG Dedicated
Re: "Winning Wednesdays" presents Paul Bovi

Bovi is one of the best NFL and NBA handicappers there is. Make sure he gives us at least three top plays. Great get JK!
 
Seanie Mac

Seanie Mac

2
Re: "Winning Wednesdays" presents Paul Bovi

I think I've known about 3 of the guests since football started. WW misses Shrink badly when it comes to high profile quality guests. you're in luck tho JK, I'm available next Wed.
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
Re: "Winning Wednesdays" presents Paul Bovi

Seanie Mac said:
I think I've known about 3 of the guests since football started. WW misses Shrink badly when it comes to high profile quality guests. you're in luck tho JK, I'm available next Wed.
Click to expand...

You need to look up the definition of Quality...just saying...
 
munson15

munson15

I want winners...
Re: "Winning Wednesdays" presents Paul Bovi

Bovi was Shrink's opponent in the Leroy's contest last year when I visited you, JK. Hope you had a good show.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Re: "Winning Wednesdays" presents Paul Bovi

Paul Bovi's plays: Bucs-Seahawks "OVER" 43, Texans-Broncos "OVER" 48 and Oklahoma -17 over UConn

Barry Holthaus' play: Utah +16.5 over Boise State

John Kelly's play: Northern Iowa +4 over Indiana
 
J

JHU Dad

EOG Dedicated
Re: "Winning Wednesdays" presents Paul Bovi

Excellent show. It was quiet in the office, so I got to hear it all. It was not difficult to figure out where Paul grew up. As an aside, I'm glad you included me on your race track degenerates list.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top