Wisconsin QB Mertz positive Covid test

Not sure this is widely known yet. Potrykus is lead beat writer for the badgers
Jeff Potrykus
@jaypo1961
·
5m
Apologies for the delay in answering questions from #Badgers fans about Graham Mertz testing positive for COVID-19. Have been working on the story for much of the day but we wanted to be certain. One positive test. Has to have a second test to confirm.
