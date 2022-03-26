Wizards at Pistons report (played Friday, March 25, 2022)

Was on hand last night to see the Pistons lose to the Wizards 100-97 at Little Caesars Arena in Downtown Detroit.They didn't announce the attendance, but it was sparse.Sat in the first row Mezzanine level, bought tickets for $40 off stub hub.This was my 2nd game at LCA that I've seen, it had been something like 5 years.I really miss the Palace of Auburn Hills. Much better place to see a basketball game.We got there a bit early to have drinks and a bite to eat.They were handing out Isaiah Thomas Bobble Heads, and honored Zeke at Half for the 75th anniv all NBA team.I played Washington +4 pre flop. Pistons came out horrible, no spunk, leaving Washington to make uncontested 3s.There was a point where the Pistons got to within 9, and I was looking to do a in game bet, and after a Washington basket to get it to 11, the live line went to Pistons +8.5 into a time out. There was a replay going on and the Washington basket was taken off, making the game back to 9 with the Pistons getting the ball. The live line didn't update as quick, so I fired as soon as the points came off the board and got my +8.5 at a point when the Pistons were down 9, it had adjusted shortly after to +7.5 -120, so I felt I got some value. As the end of the game was approaching, the Pistons eventually went up by 1, but couldn't hold on losing by 3, thus I covered both bets.Washington's big guy, Porzingis was magnificent, dropping 30.Today's NBA is more of a show. The music/noise play continuously through the play, the stadium announcer is non-stop, they even have a DJ on hand (stationed behind the right of the court near the wall of the lower bowl. The theatrics were very annoying. They obviously play to the younger millennial / inner city crowd, or maybe it is a sign of my getting old?I really like Cade Cunningham, and I think he's going to be an NBA star. Last night, he scored 22, with 7 boards and 9 assists. Being the #1 pick overall out of Oklahoma St, he's a very talented 20 year old kid (with a 3 year old daughter!). With Bagley, etc, maybe we end up with another good pick and we have a pretty good nucleus to build on.With tickets, parking, food, it was a $250 night.Going back is something I wouldn't be in a rush to do. Nothing beat the Palace in the 2000s when the Pistons had their run at the Finals, Conference championships, etc. It was really the place to be and be seen.This is a video from our seats, which was row 1 of the mezzanine deck.