WNBA 2024 Season

I'm with SPORTY on the solid entertainment factor of the WNBA.



Can't compare men's and women's basketball.



Appreciate the league for what it is and the women for who they are.



Imagine if the NBA had only 12 teams with 12 players per team.



The competition to make a team would be more fierce than the competition to win a game.



If I had to compare the two levels of play, the ladies of the WNBA could compete with the boys, not the men.



Think elite high school basketball in a small state that rarely produces D-1 talent.



A man's size and strength is different than a woman's size and strength and a man's speed (especially the ability to turn the corner) is night-and-day compared to a woman's quickness.



Throw in the aggressive mental aspects of a man's game and it's complete and total domination.



The NBA versus the WNBA: Same sport, different game.



And where do you see this difference on the court?



The ladies struggle when off-balance, they struggle when forced to rush (cannot do anything in a hurry) and they, of course, play well below the rim.