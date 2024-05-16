WNBA 2024 Season

May 16
Best bet
Indiana over 80.5 team total -115
Conn suns had a very good game plan vs the franchise...pick her up at 45 feet and be physical.

She still got 20 points in a slow paced game which indiana finished with 71 points.

Well nobody is going to confuse the liberty as a physical team. So which guard is going to duplicate what Carrington for the suns?
Sabrina? Vandersloot?

If either attempt to play CC that far out in the half court it will be blow bye after blow bye.

Another key is the pace.

The liberty played an 88 possession pace vs the mystics allowing 80 points. The fever played a phywical 81 possession pace vs the Suns.

More free flowing basketball for thfeverer in this matchup.

Now for the tin foil on my hat theory.

Does the wnba want their golden goose have back to back poor games on national TV?

More attempts at the line for Caitlin.

Over 80.5 has alot of good angles from my point of view
 
Having to watch CC's parents in the stands every other minute of every one one of her college games was beyond annoying for me. Hated that they continued to get air time in WNBA game one.

I played the full game over tonight - think the pace will be intense tonight.
 
I don't see an issue with the pace either.
Extra juice for a sold out game I just hope that doesn't me 0-25 from 3 to start the game
 
Couldn't have (realistically) dreamt a worse start. Indy going to need more than CC to get out of garbage status
 
If I was told it would have 168 points I would have been good.

But Boston is complete trash in the post who has zero offensive moves.

Kelsy Mitchell missed about 4 lay ups.

CC is just not ready

She might need to come off the bench
 
Sportsrmylife said:
If I was told it would have 168 points I would have been good.

But Boston is complete trash in the post who has zero offensive moves.

Kelsy Mitchell missed about 4 lay ups.

CC is just not ready

She might need to come off the bench
She's especially not ready to defend. The little I saw tonight, she couldn't stay with Vandersloot who's not exactly a blur...
 
Good point heim. And very true.
She isn't adjusting to the big step in how physical the game is now.
She is avoiding going all the way to the basket as if she knows what's waiting for her in the paint
 
May 17
Record 0-1 -1.1u

Best play
Seattle -2
I don't get the mineesota love here. I made the game seattle -5

Seattle/Minnesota under 164.5 -110

Conn -9
So indiana and Washington are 1 point apart?
No there is at least 3 points difference there making this line short.
 
It is going to take some time as she is a bit lost in how to attack the pick and roll along with being defending by longer athletes than what she is used to seeing.

Carrington game 1 was smaller but quicker and last night by Laney-Hamilton who is a big physical 6'0" forward

I want to see clark and kelsey mitchell in the pick and roll as mitchell is very quick and a tough driver.

it might be some time for mitchell and her ankle to be ready for more minutes.

Wheeler is just a non factor at PG. Quick but a zero threat from hitting a jumper.


Murphy's Best said:
She is not physical which makes her a terrible defender. Hopefully she gets her offensive game going.
Sports - do you actually watch these games? How? My daughter had the third qtr on last night and it was comical. Just turnover after turnover. Awful shots. Girl missed an all alone breakaway layup, announcers didn't know what to say, the play was embarrassing.

 
Toby
Yes I do watch it as much as possible

I have the wnba league pass.

The videos you posted are a bit unfair and you can chop up any professional sport with lowlights of action.

Dropped pop ups.
Air ball free throws.
Dropped passes
Fumbles or falling down without being touched

It happens
 
Sportsrmylife said:
Toby
Yes I do watch it as much as possible

I have the wnba league pass.

The videos you posted are a bit unfair and you can chop up any professional sport with lowlights of action.

Dropped pop ups.
Air ball free throws.
Dropped passes
Fumbles or falling down without being touched

It happens
That's amazing, honestly. Do you watch men's basketball?
I watched a whole qtr last night and no exaggeration I saw 10 turnovers and offensive skill level similar to that I see at my daughters 17u aau tournaments in AC, Philly, etc.
 
I'll use Kelsey Plum as a example since she was the former scoring champ....it took her a while too. Some of the stuff she'd score on in college was not transferred to the pros as mentioned above with Cailtin. She adapted and learned how to be more of a perpetrator and utilize the P&R. Cailtin will get there too.
 
TobyTyler said:
That's amazing, honestly. Do you watch men's basketball?
I watched a whole qtr last night and no exaggeration I saw 10 turnovers and offensive skill level similar to that I see at my daughters 17u aau tournaments in AC, Philly, etc.
Yes I like men's bb
College and nba

Yes I get that feeling as well

Seeing shots hit the corner of a backboard are a regular thing

I enjoy it anyway
 
I'm with SPORTY on the solid entertainment factor of the WNBA.

Can't compare men's and women's basketball.

Appreciate the league for what it is and the women for who they are.

Imagine if the NBA had only 12 teams with 12 players per team.

The competition to make a team would be more fierce than the competition to win a game.

If I had to compare the two levels of play, the ladies of the WNBA could compete with the boys, not the men.

Think elite high school basketball in a small state that rarely produces D-1 talent.

A man's size and strength is different than a woman's size and strength and a man's speed (especially the ability to turn the corner) is night-and-day compared to a woman's quickness.

Throw in the aggressive mental aspects of a man's game and it's complete and total domination.

The NBA versus the WNBA: Same sport, different game.

And where do you see this difference on the court?

The ladies struggle when off-balance, they struggle when forced to rush (cannot do anything in a hurry) and they, of course, play well below the rim.
 
May 18
Dallas -5
I made the game -10. I can't find 5 points of adjustments here

Atl phx under 170.5
I made the game 165.4

Indiana nyL (nyL -13.5)
I made the game +12 but believe indiana is mentally messed up with the chemistry on the court and there us zero communication on the defensive end so I'll play the liberty

Las/LV under 169
I see the aces commination the paint as Wilson will have some nice welcome to the wnba moments for the brinks truck...I mean S10.
Sparks shot amazing from 3 last game
Different story on the road
 
John Kelly said:
I'm with SPORTY on the solid entertainment factor of the WNBA.

Can't compare men's and women's basketball.

Appreciate the league for what it is and the women for who they are.

Imagine if the NBA had only 12 teams with 12 players per team.

The competition to make a team would be more fierce than the competition to win a game.

If I had to compare the two levels of play, the ladies of the WNBA could compete with the boys, not the men.

Think elite high school basketball in a small state that rarely produces D-1 talent.

A man's size and strength is different than a woman's size and strength and a man's speed (especially the ability to turn the corner) is night-and-day compared to a woman's quickness.

Throw in the aggressive mental aspects of a man's game and it's complete and total domination.

The NBA versus the WNBA: Same sport, different game.

And where do you see this difference on the court?

The ladies struggle when off-balance, they struggle when forced to rush (cannot do anything in a hurry) and they, of course, play well below the rim.
One other difference from a coaching point is you don't see the foul game in the wnba like you do in the nba.

The quick 2 and foul game isn't a part you see very often. Coaches are more inclined to play defense and rebound.
Wonder if this is due to having less worry about shooters making shots in clutch time.

It's rare to see 15 point last minute foul fest point totals like you see in the nba
 
I expected some difficulties for Caitlin but is she even in the T15 in the league? T20?
 
Heim said:
I expected some difficulties for Caitlin but is she even in the T15 in the league? T20?
She has incredible 3pt range. Good passer that teamates haven't been able to handle that fast bounce pass. They are relentless in guarding her full court,then throwing bodies at her,all over the court.
 
pro analyser said:
She has incredible 3pt range. Good passer that teamates haven't been able to handle that fast bounce pass. They are relentless in guarding her full court,then throwing bodies at her,all over the court.
Opened the season with a tough schedule, team needs to improve the roster to take the pressure off of her. A bad roster will make a good player look ordinary.
 
John Kelly said:
Can't compare men's and women's basketball.

If I had to compare the two levels of play, the ladies of the WNBA could compete with the boys, not the men.
Kinda talking here out of both sides of your mouth. You either can't compare or you can. LOL

In reality one can always compare the men's and women's sports, taking onto account a lot of factors like innate biology, athleticism needed, amount of practice, money attracting top talent, different playing rules, and lots of others. A classic example is the Canadian Women's Olympic Hockey team (perpetually near the Top in the world) practices against the Canadian Junior Boys' team.
 
I watched some highlights of a frustrated Caitlin last game, calling for the ball outside the arc and players passing it to someone else.

I could see the frustration with her hand movement. For now she has to realize she's a 'B' actress with her teammates.
 
Heim said:
I watched some highlights of a frustrated Caitlin last game, calling for the ball outside the arc and players passing it to someone else.

I could see the frustration with her hand movement. For now she has to realize she's a 'B' actress with her teammates.
Well they starred Kelsey mitchell at the PG today which seemed to take some pressure off of clark.

They ran some pick and rolls with those two which was interesting as the defense still tried to double clark leaving mitchell alone with a rotational player coming to her.
 
May 19 Sunday
616 seattle Washington under 162 -110
Widely available
I made the total 160

Seattle -5
Made the side seattle -7.5

My record speaks for itself
 
Monday May 20
Overall 2-8 (-6.8u)

Indiana +6.5 (I made it +3)
Under 163.5 (I made it 161.8)

Sea +11 (my like +7.5)
Under 168.5 (my line 165)
 
