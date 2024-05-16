WNBA 2024 Season

Sportsrmylife
May 16
Best bet
Indiana over 80.5 team total -115
Westgate
Conn suns had a very good game plan vs the franchise...pick her up at 45 feet and be physical.
She still got 20 points in a slow paced game which indiana finished with 71 points.
Well nobody is going to confuse the liberty as a physical team. So which guard is going to duplicate what Carrington for the suns?
Sabrina? Vandersloot?
If either attempt to play CC that far out in the half court it will be blow bye after blow bye.
Another key is the pace.
The liberty played an 88 possession pace vs the mystics allowing 80 points. The fever played a phywical 81 possession pace vs the Suns.
More free flowing basketball for thfeverer in this matchup.
Now for the tin foil on my hat theory.
Does the wnba want their golden goose have back to back poor games on national TV?
More attempts at the line for Caitlin.
Over 80.5 has alot of good angles from my point of view
