WNBA second half bomb

Mercury/Lynx under 84



Minnesota fucked themselves by bringing Sylvia back for tonight. She isn't in form and is costing her team big time. Dangerfield in her first playoff game choking on what was an impressive rookie campaign.



Now here's the thing- Minnesotas strength is defense. It always has been. Phoenix shot the lights out in the first half but will regress massively enough to keep the Lynx in this game. BUT, they have zero offensive continuity and thus second half is going to be ugly.



I have to say, the current form of the league is as bad as I've ever seen it. The lack of star power, plus now teams go 9 or 10 deep every game means those players who aren't complete dogshit really struggle to get into any rhythm. The quality of balm on offense is so ugly, rooting home unders has never been so fun.