Woodrow Wilson/Kane

These guys gave new meaning to the old proverb that "the early bird gets the worm."

Kudos to both of them for making plays very early before opening weekend in college football, and going a collective 5-0.

Wilson crushed the line and the game:

Sam Houston State +11.5 (closed at 9.5) won the game outright by 20 points.

Boston College +22 (closed at 16) also won the game outright by 15 points.

That's about as impressive as it gets.

Meanwhile, Kane hit all three of his early plays:

Hawaii +14.......Stanford +10......UNLV +3

Neither of these guys is big on coming back into a thread and pounding their chest.

So somebody had to do it for them.

Nice job guys!
 
kane isnt a handicapper, he gets plays from other jews
 
Appreciate the nice words Ouch, but to be honest I ended up 3-3 in the colleges, the three winners got posted, the three losers didn't
 
Appreciate the plug Ouch.

Beating closers seems to be a natural talent I have. Unfortunately, sound money management is not a talent I possess.

I'm still waiting for your postmortem DD crisis post.

BC and SH would have made an awesome 2-team ML parlay.

I don't have any BC ML, but I do have several multi-game, live/pending parlays with first/second legs, BC +22, SH +380 or +11.5.
 
