Woodrow Wilson/Kane

These guys gave new meaning to the old proverb that "the early bird gets the worm."



Kudos to both of them for making plays very early before opening weekend in college football, and going a collective 5-0.



Wilson crushed the line and the game:



Sam Houston State +11.5 (closed at 9.5) won the game outright by 20 points.



Boston College +22 (closed at 16) also won the game outright by 15 points.



That's about as impressive as it gets.



Meanwhile, Kane hit all three of his early plays:



Hawaii +14.......Stanford +10......UNLV +3



Neither of these guys is big on coming back into a thread and pounding their chest.



So somebody had to do it for them.



Nice job guys!