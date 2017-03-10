World Baseball Classic

As in 2013, pitchers will be limited to 65 pitches in the first round, with 80 and 95 pitches in subsequent rounds. In all cases, pitchers may complete a plate appearance in which they exceed those thresholds. Any pitcher who throws at least 50 pitches in a game must rest at least four days. A pitcher who throws 30 pitches must rest one day. No pitcher can throw on three consecutive days, regardless of pitch counts.