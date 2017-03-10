http://m.mlb.com/news/article/217878690/world-baseball-classic-faq/As in 2013, pitchers will be limited to 65 pitches in the first round, with 80 and 95 pitches in subsequent rounds. In all cases, pitchers may complete a plate appearance in which they exceed those thresholds. Any pitcher who throws at least 50 pitches in a game must rest at least four days. A pitcher who throws 30 pitches must rest one day. No pitcher can throw on three consecutive days, regardless of pitch counts.
PRQuintana vs. Archer
Felielix vs. Lugo
No worries mate,anytimeThanks ManUk,good of you to take time
in that huge $3 field ? you know what Felix own % was ?I should've stuck with Lugo over King Felix but wanted to use all my salary
we gona kick ass this season Chucky,hopefully :btj:Damn, wish I had been paying attn to this.
Venezuela getting shut out in WBC Coors Field with that line up....unreal
And Puerto Rico single handedly puts game over....or will the game be considered no action as it ended early due to slaughter rule?
It gets paid just like little leauge
And Puerto Rico single handedly puts game over....or will the game be considered no action as it ended early due to slaughter rule?
Was just thinking the same thing.
There better not be any shitcannery from the books over here that's for sure.It gets paid just like little leauge
There better not be any shitcannery from the books over here that's for sure.
good call Valuist :cheers
But u guys too stupid to bet little leaugr so dont know that
Thanks. They did pay.
They say 10 runs is the "rule" but apparently not.What is slaughter rule? 10-run gap after 7 innings?
probablyWhen smart people are arrive in morning instead of quota hires should get re graded to winner