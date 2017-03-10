World Baseball Classic

Nope...u would think a premium odds service like Sportsoptions would make this info available early to their customers. U know to give us an advantage as paying customers....smh
 
draftkings has a WBC contest for today

I'm trying to figure out how anyone is supposed to enter without knowing pitchers or lineups
 
As in 2013, pitchers will be limited to 65 pitches in the first round, with 80 and 95 pitches in subsequent rounds. In all cases, pitchers may complete a plate appearance in which they exceed those thresholds. Any pitcher who throws at least 50 pitches in a game must rest at least four days. A pitcher who throws 30 pitches must rest one day. No pitcher can throw on three consecutive days, regardless of pitch counts.
http://m.mlb.com/news/article/217878690/world-baseball-classic-faq/
 
In the opener in Jalisco, we saw 19 runs and 6 home runs. At 5100 feet altitude, its Coors Field South. Even with Doug Eddings behind the plate, going to be difficult for tonight's game to go under 9.
 
Too many games, manUK. I can't stay on top of it all.

Have lost track of Six Nations rugby, too.
 
Venezuela getting shut out in WBC Coors Field with that line up....unreal
 
Da fuk Bookmaker did not pay out....put it as no action for me

Anyone get paid out from bookmaker?
 
What kind of shit is that if you had under and it goes over it would be graded as no action too?
 
PaddyPower here settled the over as a winner,Im assuming they obvs settled the ML too.
I was sceptical because some of our books are/were completely clueless on US markets...O/T not counting etc,so wasnt sure they would misinterpret "the mercy rule"

You should contact them via live chat Hangover,generally Id say the rule(whatever sport) is once a market has been predetermined,like the over,that market is complete.
 
What is slaughter rule? 10-run gap after 7 innings?
They say 10 runs is the "rule" but apparently not.
[FONT=&quot]The [/FONT]mercy rule is a provision in the rules that terminates a game early if one of the two teams has taken a substantial lead, considered to be insurmountable, after a minimum number of innings have been played. The rule is designed to avoid humiliating losses and to prevent unduly extending games whose outcome is no longer in doubt."
 
When smart people are arrive in morning instead of quota hires should get re graded to winner
 
