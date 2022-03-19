World Series Game 7, two out, bottom of the ninth, World Series on the line, two years apart...

Crazy Pete
And Ralph Terry was the pitcher both times.
Gave up Mazerowski’s Homerun in 1960.
Pitching a shutout in the year he led MLB in wins (1962), he gave up a 2 out double to Willie Mays. Roger Maris made a great defensive play him throw to keep the tying run on third. Then Willie McCovey hit a line drive scorcher right to Bobby Richardson.
As a very young New Yorker from Pelham I watched both of those.
Ralph Terry died today at 86.
The aforementioned Willie Mays and Bobby Richardson are still alive but almost everyone else is dead.
I know Tony Kubek is still alive, but probably only a very few others
