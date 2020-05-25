World TeamTennis returns July 12

World TeamTennis, the coed professional tennis league that has operated in summers after Wimbledon since the 1970s, has chosen a site in West Virginia to conduct its entire 2020 season, according to several people familiar with the league’s plans.



Play on the men’s and women’s professional tennis tours has been suspended until at least Aug. 3, but World TeamTennis plans to stage a three-week season featuring nine teams from July 12 to Aug. 1 at the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.



Source: The New York Times