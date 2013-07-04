Would like to see a fireworks ban

The dogs hate them, the birds hate them, a huge fire hazard, the noise pollution is a nuisance and they are overrated aestheticaly.
 
then Flavor Flav would have nothing to do tonight....guy has 8k worth of fireworks in his
garage for tonight here in Vegas
 
A few years ago they had a referendum in my city to get rid of them

Said they could save 200k a year and peoples property tax would go down

It got overwhelming rejected by all those douch bag parents that think not only am I suppose to pay for their bastards education I have to entertain them as well.
 
Love fireworks.

For people who live where it's legal to buy them, there are many online sites to get the good stuff for pretty cheap. (roman candles, mortars, 12oz bottle rockets, etc) The only catch is the shipping is ~100$
 
people come together suck beers wait for dark throw in a ou/ aye from the kids
priceless
 
Why stop there Rail? Why not call for a ban of hot dogs and apple pie while you are at it?
 
It's tolerable for one week per year, but it certainly wouldn't bother me if they were banned. I'll admit that I'm happy when it pours rain any July 4th, though. :cheeleade:cheeleade
 
wow my dog has been barking for a hr now...........fireworks started about 9:20 eastern here
 
My dog is unfazed by the fireworks which is great, but can give a fukless about them. They don't do anything for me. Rather bet the horses. :btj:
Not even dark here yet.
 
Dogs suck, cats suck, fireworks suck, ban all of them! I like people better than any fukkin dog, was at my sisters tonight and all these fukkin people think the same way you guys do...oh, look at the cute dog and the cute cat...go feed them and throw them a fukkin ball then let them shit all over your yard...so fukkin cute they are. The dog next door barks all fukking day, every day...gawd, why do people keep these fukking things in their house, fuk them!!!
 
No ban needed. But how about broke local governments scaling back on their presentations.
 
WoW! u fuks are pathetic ban fireworks?R u fukin mexicans?Rabs?W?E? man fireworks r a AMERICAN tradition shame on you!!!!! fuk this forum i quit a bunch of fukin queers that don t like the 4th of JULY.
 
I was just kidding about the animals guys...I think I drank too much tonight?...John ^^^^^ is right about the fireworks though...too much spent on them.
 
fuk u rail bird fuk faggit suck a dick bitch ill shove a fukin USA made firwork up ur fukin asssssss!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
 
railbird since you can't handicap worth a shit doesn't mean you try to compete for the most useless threads with brock landers.

Both of you should be banned for being brain dead.
 
IF YOU BAN FIREWORKS YOU WILL BE PUTTING CHINESE WORKERS OUT OF WORK AND THE DEPEND ON THAT DOLLAR AN HOUR IN THE FIREWORKS FACTORIES.WHY CAN'T WE MAKE FIREWORKS IN THIS COUNTRY AND PUT AMERICAN MEXICANS TO WORK INSTEAD OF THESE GOOKS IN CHINA :+clueless

RAILBIRD FOR PRESIDENT HE IS ALWAYS THINKING OF WAYS TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN
 
RAILBIRD WITH ALL THOSE INJURIES FROM THE FIREWORKS IT'S GOOD FOR THE JEW LAWYERS THIS IS WHY THEY WON'T END FIREWORKS ACCIDENTS HAPPEN EVERY YEAR AND THE JEW LAWYERS MAKE MILLIONS ON LAWSUITS :lightbulb:
 
railbird since you can't handicap worth a shit doesn't mean you try to compete for the most useless threads with brock landers.

Both of you should be banned for being brain dead.
This is one of Railbird's sharpest threads.

Fireworks are a complete waste of time and money. Cities could put last year's display on a megatron, replay it for the idiots to watch, and save a lot of money. Paying cops and firefighters overtime during fireworks also should be outlawed. Any city, town, village mayor or council who is proactive enough to cancel public spending for fireworks deserves praise.

I had to listen to idiots in my neighborhood blowing up crap and firing guns well past midnight. WTF is patriotic about sitting around getting drunk and making a bunch of unnecessary noise well into the night just because it's July 4th? IMO it's more idiotic than patriotic.
 
some fucking idiots were busting off shots with pistols last night at the FAMILY 4th of July party I was at.....iwas really hoping one of the guns would jam and blow up in their face...
 
some fucking idiots were busting off shots with pistols last night at the FAMILY 4th of July party I was at.....iwas really hoping one of the guns would jam and blow up in their face...
fucking idiots may be the understatement of the year.
 
Im glad they went off sideways in simi valley, now the people know how the birds feel.
 
