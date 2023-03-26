Wow...SDST/CREIGHTON Ref Had Some Cajones....

These kids work their asses off in the summer to get in a position to get to FF. Practices, film room...that contact didn't affect the shot. Straight as a arrow, just short.
 
It was clearly a foul, the Creighton defender got beat badly off the dribble, the Aztec player gets past him and rises up for the shot, the Creighton defender puts his had on his hip possibly altering the shot attempt, that gets called every time, if you guys are going to complain about the refs, at least let the call be egregious. BTW, I'm someone who was sitting with a Creighton +2400 future, no way I'm blaming the ref, I'm blaming the kid from Creighton who got beat like a fucking drum on the play
 
What they're not talking about in these situations, the score matters.

If State was down two, I can see Creighton getting a unfair advantage. Call it. Score tied, you don't hand a Final Four bid on a silver platter.
 
the score matters.
Completely disagree, makes no difference what the score is, if there's an obvious foul it should be called, I don't like when refs make calls at the end of close games, but the Creighton defender clearly grabbed the guy's hip as he rises up to shoot it, and kept it there the whole time it wasn't like some incidental contact, he made a bad defensive play and it cost his team
 
They should have just let them play like they were all game long. If it goes to OT nobody is crying about that being a foul. OT to decide it. Not the zebras.
 
If State was down 2 I can see Creighton getting a unfair advantage. Call it.
C'mon Heim, this take is ridiculous, if they were down 2 then it's a foul, but tied it isn't? What if they trailed by 3, is it a foul then? I know you had a future on the Jays, as did I, and I was pissed when the whistle blew, after watching the replay, I redirected my anger from the ref to the kid who committed the foul
 
They should have just let them play like they were all game long. If it goes to OT nobody is crying about that being a foul. OT to decide it. Not the zebras.
The zebras didn't decide it, the kid from Creighton did, first he gets beat off the dribble, which you should never allow in that spot, force the offense to shoot it from the outside, you can't get beat off the dribble in the final seconds, then he compounded his mistake by grabbing the guy's hip
 
I don't like calls of this magnitude when the other team doesn't have a opportunity to respond. With one second left it better be egregious, obvious based on what's at stake, not to mention a ton of money to a team's respective conference for advancing.
 
The zebras didn't decide it, the kid from Creighton did, first he gets beat off the dribble, which you should never allow in that spot, force the offense to shoot it from the outside, you can't get beat off the dribble in the final seconds, then he compounded his mistake by grabbing the guy's hip
YES!
YES!
OMFG YES!

Ref did not decide the game. The kid who committed the foul did. If he lets that go and SDSU loses in OT they will go back and look at that play and say they were robbed. AND THEY WOULD BE RIGHT!

The #1 thing hammered home to me in my very first Ref meeting my first year: If you would call something in the first few seconds of the game you must call it the last few seconds.

That was a foul!

I had a call like this once: Tie game in the dying seconds. Home team inbounded the ball having to go the length of the court. This means the clock is my responsibility. Kid brings the ball down and home team gets off a shot - but misses. Visiting team kid gets the ball and is between the defensive 3-point line and midcourt, still on his side of the court. Realistically he only has a few more dribbles before he has to hoist up a shot from halfcourt. Until a kid from the home team (who was between the visiting player and midcourt) very clearly slides to his right to get in the kid's way. It was the easiest block/charge I have ever had to make. I hated to do it but I had no choice but to call a foul, even though I knew the 2 FT (Visiting team was in the Bonus situation) would probably see the visiting team win. I blow my whistle and call a foul with 2-ish seconds left. Know what the reaction was of the home team players/coach/fans.............NOTHING! They knew I was 100% right. Kid missed 1st FT, made the 2nd and visitors won by 1. Over a decade later it remains one of the very few calls I recall all aspects of it.

In this case, don't blame the official. Blame the player. He KNEW WHAT HE WAS TRYING TO DO! Blame the Creighton player for panicking like that.
 
