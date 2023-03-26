Wow...SDST/CREIGHTON Ref Had Some Cajones....

kane said: The zebras didn't decide it, the kid from Creighton did, first he gets beat off the dribble, which you should never allow in that spot, force the offense to shoot it from the outside, you can't get beat off the dribble in the final seconds, then he compounded his mistake by grabbing the guy's hip Click to expand...

YES!YES!OMFG YES!Ref did not decide the game. The kid who committed the foul did. If he lets that go and SDSU loses in OT they will go back and look at that play and say they were robbed. AND THEY WOULD BE RIGHT!The #1 thing hammered home to me in my very first Ref meeting my first year: If you would call something in the first few seconds of the game you must call it the last few seconds.That was a foul!I had a call like this once: Tie game in the dying seconds. Home team inbounded the ball having to go the length of the court. This means the clock is my responsibility. Kid brings the ball down and home team gets off a shot - but misses. Visiting team kid gets the ball and is between the defensive 3-point line and midcourt, still on his side of the court. Realistically he only has a few more dribbles before he has to hoist up a shot from halfcourt. Until a kid from the home team (who was between the visiting player and midcourt) very clearly slides to his right to get in the kid's way. It was the easiest block/charge I have ever had to make. I hated to do it but I had no choice but to call a foul, even though I knew the 2 FT (Visiting team was in the Bonus situation) would probably see the visiting team win. I blow my whistle and call a foul with 2-ish seconds left. Know what the reaction was of the home team players/coach/fans.............NOTHING! They knew I was 100% right. Kid missed 1st FT, made the 2nd and visitors won by 1. Over a decade later it remains one of the very few calls I recall all aspects of it.In this case, don't blame the official. Blame the player. He KNEW WHAT HE WAS TRYING TO DO! Blame the Creighton player for panicking like that.