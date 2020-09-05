WTF Did I Just Watch?

The worst coached game of the season. That was a Vogel Horror Show.
This may be my last post here at EOG so if I don’t respond, that’s why. I’m not panicked and I ain’t running and hiding but I’m not posting on the same forum as Javy. He’s the only EOG poster that I would literally punch in the face for calling me a Tree Jumper.
If this is indeed my last post, all the best to the real MoFo’s on here and even all the Trolls I’ve loved before.
This may be my last post here at EOG so if I don’t respond, that’s why. I’m not panicked and I ain’t running and hiding but I’m not posting on the same forum as Javy. He’s the only EOG poster that I would literally punch in the face for calling me a Tree Jumper.
If this is indeed my last post, all the best to the real MoFo’s on here and even all the Trolls I’ve loved before.