WTF Grayson Allen

Ran into many Allen type of players at the Fountain Valley Rec center back in the day....they were dealt with by the blacks....
 
Ya right.
I used to ball with many brothers back in the day in the city league, and most of them were the biggest wimps around. Black players are not physical for the most part.
 
Guy needs to quit playing ball and focus on his meds and education. He is going to eventually really hurt someone or do something crazy like punch a fan in the face when court gets stormed after a loss. Not sure why Duke keeps consoling and enabling him...Capel hugging him. Is it that important to them to have a semi decent white player every season?
 
He couldn't get shots against the #312 team in the country defending the perimeter plus defense cheating inside. First round would be a mistake.
 
Problem is lack of effort for UNC... they gave the defensive effort in the 2nd half tonight.
 
There are guys in the G-league that can run circles around this guy yet some draft boards have him mid to late first round.
 
You have guys like Duval, Trent & Bagley who can create their own shot yet you put the ball in Allen's hands to decide your fate.
 
Took shots from downtown when he knew he was cold. Kansas players greeted him warmly at the ending walkover.
 
Bagley overrated too. Wendall carter starts crying when he fouled out duke up 1 at the time
 
Decent shot, I don't know if I'd even call it good. Contested fall away off the board?

My problem is he went 1 on 3 knowing no matter what he was going to take the shot.

Run the fing offense, you got Parade Americans all over the floor. Penetrate and dish.

What would LoyChi do in that spot? Exactly.

No need for "hero ball".
 
Who was he going to dish to?

Trent was 2/10 from 3 and taking contested threes. Carter and Bagley were blanketed inside. Duvall isn’t much of a shooter.

This isn’t Lebron james out there. For the spot, I’d say it was a good look
 
We'll agree to disagree.

With that much time, allegedly top players in the country, premiere coach, and you settle for a massively contested fall away bank shot?

Yeah Carter and Bagley blanketed inside and that's where he was going with the ball?? Or trying to.

Made no sense. I saw immediately with that playground crap it was going to OT.

Even if guys wide open all over the court he wasn't going to pass the ball, he was taking the last shot regardless.

Punk.
 
Good enough shooter to be a role player coming off the bench, not a good enough all around player to start
 
Grayson Allen is the man many love to hate.

Seems like even Milwaukee fans have been slow to embrace him.

Three teams in four seasons.

Never a good sign for a young player.
 
