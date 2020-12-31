WVU/Army 2nd half

choslamshe

choslamshe

EOG Dedicated
#1
#1
We know WVU is the better team, we know Army is so one-dimensional it is often painful to look at their box score while wondering how the hell they score TDs. But their Defense, their defense is playing legit today. It was a question mark not having faced a traditional team that could get chunks through the air. It's hard for me to pull the trigger on Army to hold on or even cover a +2.5 in-game spread now. One play I do love though is OVER 17.5 for the second half. I'm not sure if this is the true 2nd half total, but I see a 41.5 game total at -105 that I have to take.

If Army scores a TD this half, easy hit. That's what this bet boils down to, and WVU hasn't impressed me a ton despite not giving up much yardage.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
#2
#2
ball is wet and high winds, FG's are tough, 17.5 is really 20. Army wants to shorten game, there has been zero chunk plays. WV cant play catch, qb sucks. army +7, 2h best play. refs ALWAYS give service academy calls in bowl games, watch and see.
 
