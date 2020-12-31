WVU/Army 2nd half

We know WVU is the better team, we know Army is so one-dimensional it is often painful to look at their box score while wondering how the hell they score TDs. But their Defense, their defense is playing legit today. It was a question mark not having faced a traditional team that could get chunks through the air. It's hard for me to pull the trigger on Army to hold on or even cover a +2.5 in-game spread now. One play I do love though is OVER 17.5 for the second half. I'm not sure if this is the true 2nd half total, but I see a 41.5 game total at -105 that I have to take.



If Army scores a TD this half, easy hit. That's what this bet boils down to, and WVU hasn't impressed me a ton despite not giving up much yardage.