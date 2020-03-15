Wynn Las Vegas Closing for Two Weeks (Update: All Nevada Casinos Now Closing For 30 Days)

Was over at the Westgate cashing a couple of prop bet tickets that I still had laying around from the Super Bowl.
Book was closed, but you can cash under 10K tickets at the cage.
Anyway, still not a ghost town inside that casino. Band was playing at the International Bar near the front entrance. Different music, but still evoking for me the image of the musicians playing on the tilting deck of the Titanic. Well, for the next 30 days anyway. But I've been cashing out before these property closures, as ya just never know.
But re: the folks there who still were partying on, if we had the (real) Statute of Liberty here, her line would read "bring me your stupid, your idiotic, your math-challenged," lol.