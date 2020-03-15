Wynn Las Vegas Closing for Two Weeks (Update: All Nevada Casinos Now Closing For 30 Days)

People just think about the casino/book initially but March madness impacted much more than just that.

Stay, Dining, night life, events etc...

Layoffs now of average workers.

I would venture to say it will completely damage the year.
 
Sorry, Don, switching songs to "Another One Bites the Dust:"

FOX5 Las Vegas@FOX5Vegas
3m

BREAKING: @MGMResortsIntl has announced it will temporarily suspend operations at its Las Vegas properties until further notice, effective as of Tuesday, March 17. Casino operations will close on Monday, March 16, followed by hotel operations, MGM said. FULL STORY TO COME.
 
https://www.espn.com/chalk/story/_/...ollective-action-mgm-wynn-close-vegas-casinos

The list of things still going on likely would be shorter . . . James Taylor canceled his Canadian tour with one of my also all-time favorites, Bonnie Raitt; and she canceled her pre-JT-tour shows in Cali and Reno. Saw him on a wonderful night in Dallas in a natural grass ampitheatre, with Dallas lovelies all about and the moon rising off to the right of the stage. Great show. Would be great to see them together in the same show.
 
Was down at Wynn (best selfparking for my new truck) and eventually the Mirage to withdraw down my MGM app.

Not quite a ghost town, and it is Sunday night.

But I keep thinking of those pre-plague flashbacks in the movie Twelve Monkeys, which I'm sure not by mere coincidence has been running on my movie channels lately.
 
Okay, we can cue up Dandy Don Meredith again now:

Jon Ralston@RalstonReports
25m
Big news coming from @TheNVIndy: Statewide shutdown mandate from gov coming tonight. Details still being worked out, but the inevitable is about to be announced. Follow @TheNVIndy for details. Story soon.

* * * * *
Dave Tuley@ViewFromVegas
8m

MGM Resorts, Wynn/Encore, Venetian/Palazzo and Cosmopolitan have already announcing they're closing due to the coronavirus pandemic...if this report is true, I would assume all Nevada hotels-casinos will have to close...stay tuned
@VSiNLive
 
The tweets I'm seeing are referring to closure of all "nonessential" NV businesses, including casinos, bars, malls, gyms, salons, and strip clubs, with grocery stores and gas stations remaining open.

"Coming soon to a webcam not near you . . . ."
 
MrTop said:
will open +250
won't open -975

must open before april fools day 2020



window closed 3-16-20
Click to expand...
I won't lay the wood but no way I could bet anything but

Better option might be:

April 13 (Day after Easter)

Now we might see a much closer line than what you posted. But even if the casinos open on April 13 it's not like people will flock back. I think by Summer things might get better but only because hard to do worse?

I do think Dec. 31 will see a decent crowd in Vegas but that is 8+ months away
 
David Payne Purdum@DavidPurdum
12m

The casinos that light up the Las Vegas Strip are shutting down for at least 30 days, a surreal moment in history for America’s iconic gambling epicenter.

* * * * * * *

Dave Tuley@ViewFromVegas
1m

Nevada @GovSisolak took exception to a reporter's question at the end of his press conference, saying "there are no loopholes!" and stressing the importance of the 30-day lockdown for the health of Nevadans and to help slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic
@VSiNLive
 
David Payne Purdum@DavidPurdum
1h

Replying to @DavidPurdum A spokesperson for Nevada Gaming Control tells ESPN that mobile gaming, including sports betting apps, will remain operational during temporary casino closures.

David Payne Purdum@DavidPurdum
2m

Multiple Las Vegas sportsbooks are choosing to shut down their mobile betting apps during casinos closures, per @Covers_Vegas and @ViewFromVegas.

* * * * * *

Of course, there also has been that sharp reduction in the number of things to bet on in the first instance.
 
Was over at the Westgate cashing a couple of prop bet tickets that I still had laying around from the Super Bowl.

Book was closed, but you can cash under 10K tickets at the cage.

Anyway, still not a ghost town inside that casino. Band was playing at the International Bar near the front entrance. Different music, but still evoking for me the image of the musicians playing on the tilting deck of the Titanic. Well, for the next 30 days anyway. But I've been cashing out before these property closures, as ya just never know.

But re: the folks there who still were partying on, if we had the (real) Statute of Liberty here, her line would read "bring me your stupid, your idiotic, your math-challenged," lol.
 
