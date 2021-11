For as much shit as FD and DK get they are actually better than 90% of the books here in Colorado. Super and Pointsbet will send me to a trader and limit my bet to around $200. Ceasers is now much better haven't been limited by them at all since the takeover. Wynn SBK betway twinspires barstool betfred betrivers elite tipico playup maxim all are complete horseshit.



I've had to reopen offshore accounts just to get down again it's ridiculous for supposedly legal sports gambling in my state.