X-Files College Basketball Thread

UT Rio Grande Valley @ TEXAS A&MUT Rio Grande Valley +14½ -105 over TEXAS A&M4:00 PM EST. The Aggies are a SEC team with a 2-0 record playing a WAC team that has zero market presence. If you walked down Las Vegas Boulevard and asked 100,000 people what Rio Grande’s last name was, maybe two people would know. We’ll get back to the Vaqueros in a second.Texas A&M has nothing but market presence. Wherever Buzz Williams coaches success tends to follow. After leading the Marquette Golden Eagles to five NCAA Tournaments and five top 30 KenPom finishes in six years, Williams set his sights on rebuilding the Virginia Tech program, which he did in admirable fashion. Buzz’s shift to College Station caught many by surprise, as his Hokie squad was set to compete near the top of the ACC once again, and he appeared to have VT stabilized as a yearly Big Dance threat.Last year’s A&M squad exceeded expectations from a conference win/loss standpoint, finishing 10-8 and T-6th after being picked 12th in the preseason. However, the Aggies finished just 131st in KenPom (second worst among SEC squads), a far cry from their 57th preseason ranking. Williams clearly had the Aggies playing much better basketball in February and March, but early season losses to Fairfield, Harvard, and Temple on neutral floors negatively impacted their overall performance. A&M looks primed to repeat its performance as a middle-tier SEC disruptor, as a lack of PG competence figures to be its Achilles Heel once again. The Aggies turned the ball over at the highest rate in the SEC last season.The Aggies fared much better in the SEC last season than they should have from an advanced metric or power rating standpoint. Talent-wise, this is a bottom tier SEC team playing a top-tier WAC team.As a former mentee to Lon Kruger, Lew Hill knows the inner-workings of building and sustaining a successful program. Within the WAC, that gold standard is located one state over in Las Cruces, where Chris Jans continuously restocks the talent supply with fit-for-system players via the transfer portal. Hill is copy-catting this formula to player acquisition and roster construction at UTRGV. Depth and experience, albeit not always Division I experience, underpin each of the last three teams Hill fielded in Edinburg. This mirroring approach has produced steady returns the last two seasons, as the Vaqueros took home the WAC’s bronze medal last year and finished above .500 the year prior.UT Rio Grande returns 74% of last year’s minutes and infuses four impact transfers (Marek Nelson, Jeff Otchere, Ricky ‘Doc’ Nelson and Malik Lawrence-Anderson) to round out the edges. The strength in numbers lays the foundation for a relentless defensive front. Marek Nelson, a Western Kentucky import, is cut from the same cloth as many other indistinguishable players on this roster (long, versatile, etc.). Lew Hill won’t hesitate to go 10-deep on any given night, throwing waves of bodies to keep the pedal to metal defensively.The Vaqueros have one credible opponent this season and that came in their season opener against Texas, which they got frog-stomped in 91-55. They won their next three games but the victories occurred against Texas San Antonio (UTSA), Texas A&M-CC and Division II foe, Lady of Lake. In other words, one resounding loss and three garbage wins. That said, A&M has two garbage wins against New Orleans and Tarleton with the latter being by a mere 7 points. We now get twice that with a solid team that is capable of not only competing but perhaps pulling off the upset of the day.--------------------------------------------------