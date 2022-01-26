You are the new GM!

A lot of teams pay so much for a QB they cannot spend for the other parts they need.



Would it ever happen that a qb would want to win a Super Bowl so bad that he would accept a minimum salary? Proviso to use his money to get him the OC he wants and tremendous depth and talent on offense.



for example Rodgers? Has all the money he will ever need. Talk other Packers into it - Go for it one time as stacked up as it is possible. Probably, make it up in endorsements?