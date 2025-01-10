"You have to be looking at the game yourself and saying this is not entertaining" - Rob Parker slams Adam Silver for NBA's decline



When Adam Silver took over for David Stern as NBA commissioner in 2014, he inherited a league on an upward trajectory. His early decisions, such as banning former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling for racist remarks, earned widespread praise.



Yet, as the years rolled on, the cracks began to show — most notably in the form of declining TV ratings. While basketball remains a global sensation, the numbers tell a different story closer to home, as ratings have constantly declined in the past few years.



Heavy criticism

The commissioner has acknowledged this drop but pointed out that it is not exclusive to basketball but to shifting viewer habits and reflecting a broader trend in cable television and how fans want to watch. However, critics, including senior sports columnist Rob Parker, argue that the issue lies deeper within the NBA's product.