You ready to retire 8 times? TENNIS BET OF THE CENTURY!

vs Frances Tiafoe (DK)Believe Tiafoe will be in over his head today against somebody who has just an incredible serve as him. One of the ways Tiafoe can advance is taking advantage of Rublev's 2nd serves but even then Rublev has the power to battle forehand to forehand which will force Tiafoe to commit many errors. Rublev has also been battle tested ever since his 5 set 1st round victory against Djere. I would count on Rublev's motivation and determination to be at an all time high today to FINALLY break his goose egg in grand slam quarterfinals (0-5) as well. Home crowd simply won't be enough for Tiafoe here especially coming off his biggest win of his career against Nadal.*Remember to check your books rules in regards to retirements. Draftkings rule is at any point any player retires the match is void now. Years ago it was different.