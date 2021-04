Broncos should not reach or spend any capital to move up, but if one of the QBs is there they probably have to take one. Ideally Lance, they really won't use a drafted QB this season so a project is fine. If no QB they should trade down and go after Zaven Collins in the 20s as an eventual Von Miller replacement. Parsons might be interesting but he's a bad scheme fit. Other guy that could be good for them if they trade down about 10-15 slots is Farley. They have enough depth to be able to work him into the secondary slowly, but really need a true CB1.