Cubs game at Wrigley Field in the early 1970's.



Still recall the sunshine, bright green grass and Ivy-covered outfield walls when Dad and I walked up the stairs from the bowels of the dark, crowded concourse.



Guys like Don Kessinger and Glenn Beckert were playing catch near the dugout prior to the game.



Also witnessed an AWA wrestling card and the Harlem Globetrotters around the same time, but VD asked for a "professional athletic game," not a staged exhibition with a pre-determined outcome.