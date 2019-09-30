2019 MLB Postseason

Initially I was liking the FF Under in the Mil/Was game, but Scherzer hasn't been in good form lately, in his last eight starts he's got a 4.81 ERA, something's not right with him, maybe he's dealing with an injury, I don't know, but a guy like that doesn't pitch to an almost 5 ERA over a decent sample size without something being wrong. It's an interesting game in that both teams will have total opposite strategies regarding their starting pitchers, the Nats bullpen is horrendous, they'll need Scherzer to go at least 7 innings, maybe more, meanwhile the Brewers would be happy to get 4 good innings out of Woodruff, then turn it over to their pen. Right now I'm leaning to the dog, if they can get a lead, their bullpen can win the game, and I never thought I'd say this, but right now I don't trust Scherzer.