2019 MLB Postseason

no series lines up yet. No pitching matchups yet i guess. Yet draftkings has the games up with no pitchers.


nationals / brwers WC Game - woodruff vs scherzer @ Nationals -180/+155

A'S - ? /Morton - WC Game @ Oakland -129/+114


BRAVES -175/+140 - game 1
Yanks -186/+150 - game 1



big margins at draftkings
 
Initially I was liking the FF Under in the Mil/Was game, but Scherzer hasn't been in good form lately, in his last eight starts he's got a 4.81 ERA, something's not right with him, maybe he's dealing with an injury, I don't know, but a guy like that doesn't pitch to an almost 5 ERA over a decent sample size without something being wrong. It's an interesting game in that both teams will have total opposite strategies regarding their starting pitchers, the Nats bullpen is horrendous, they'll need Scherzer to go at least 7 innings, maybe more, meanwhile the Brewers would be happy to get 4 good innings out of Woodruff, then turn it over to their pen. Right now I'm leaning to the dog, if they can get a lead, their bullpen can win the game, and I never thought I'd say this, but right now I don't trust Scherzer.
 
Would be a mistake for Brewers bats to play the "work the count let's get him out of there" game, and lose some aggression at the plate
 
I find the start of the MLB postseason very exciting.

Two Game 7's, if you will, to start the October action.

Finally, the saying, "Every pitch counts," is applicable.
 
Kane would you still take the brewers without Cain in center ?
 
Here is the Brewers' wild-card roster:

Pitchers (10)

Chase Anderson, Alex Claudio, Junior Guerra, Josh Hader, Jay Jackson, Jordan Lyles, Freddy Peralta, Drew Pomeranz, Brent Suter, Brandon Woodruff.

Catchers (2)

Yasmani Grandal, Manny Pina.

Infielders (8)

Orlando Arcia, Tyler Austin, Keston Hiura, Mike Moustakas, Hernan Perez, Travis Shaw, Cory Spangenberg, Eric Thames.

Outfielders (5)

Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain, Ben Gamel, Trent Grisham, Tyrone Taylor.
 
I guess it's possible they use one or both of them, but I'm not a fan of asking an athlete to do something he normally doesn't do, it's a different mentality when a starter comes in relief, but their pen is so bad I could see it happening
 
i was going to play 1H under 4 last night when it was -105 where i play, and passed because like the Nats side (full game) better
 
I think 7.5 is quite low, especially since given Scherzer's misfortunes as of late. Woodruff could be hit and miss as an opener, but he would have to last 2 + to give it a decent shot. I went over 7.5 light and parlayed with Milwaukee at +170 which I got early.
 
I played FF Under 4 (-20) in tomorrow's WC game, Manaea's had 5 starts this season and has pitched great 4-0 with a 1.21 ERA and a WHIP of 0.78 and Morton has been solid all season
 
Hader behind on the count ultimately bit him in the ass. Unlike 2018 version.

Don't like Martinez but balls going with Hudson over Doolittle with Thames leading off.
 
