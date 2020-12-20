2020-21 NBA season

The Utah Jazz announced that they would allow a limited number of fans at their home games. According to KSTU
, Vivint Arena will allow 1,500 fans in the suites and lower bowl. Fans must wear face coverings and social distance while inside the arena. KSTU reported that the arena would reduce capacity in elevators, retail stores, and restrooms.
Another NBA team that's allowing fans this season will be the Atlanta Hawks. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
, a small number of friends and family will attend the first few home games at State Farm Arena. Approximately 1,500 fans will be able to watch the Hawks game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
And according to the Memphis Grizzlies
, the seating capacity at the FedExForum will be at about 20% capacity.
