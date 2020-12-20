2020-21 NBA season

John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#1
#1
Seven of the NBA's 30 teams will allow a reduced number of spectators when the season starts


Cleveland

Houston

Memphis

New Orleans

Orlando

Utah

Toronto (playing in Tampa)
 
Last edited:
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#3
#3
Only a 72-game regular season.

Down from the usual 82 games.

The Lakers and Heat played in Game 6 of the NBA Finals about 70 days ago.

Teams that did not compete in the NBA bubble will be coming off a 280-day layoff.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#4
#4
A pair of games are set for Opening Night:

Golden State Warriors
Brooklyn Nets

Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers


I see the Nets are -6.5 and the Lakers are -2 right now.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#5
#5
At the conclusion of the regular season but before the first round of the playoffs, the team with the 7th-highest winning percentage in each conference will host the team with the 8th-highest winning percentage in a Play-In Game (the “Seven-Eight Game”). The winner of the Seven-Eight Game in each conference will earn the No. 7 seed.

The team with the 9th-highest winning percentage in each conference will host the team with the 10th-highest winning percentage in the “Nine-Ten Game”. The loser of the Seven-Eight Game will host the winner of the Nine-Ten Game in a Play-In Game, and the winner of that game in each conference will earn the No. 8 seed.


Source: NBA.com
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#6
#6
Nine coaching changes from last season.

Here are the new coaches:

Brooklyn Nets - Steve Nash

Chicago Bulls - Billy Donovan

Houston Rockets - Stephen Silas

Indiana Pacers - Nate Bjorkgren

Los Angeles Clippers - Tyronn Lue

New Orleans Pelicans - Stan Van Gundy

New York Knicks - Tom Thibodeau

Oklahoma City Thunder - Mark Daigneault

Philadelphia 76ers - Glenn Rivers
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#8
#8
Thibs is 62.

Thought the Knicks or Nets might give Mark Jackson a second chance.

After all, Jackson famously played for the Knicks and St. John's after growing up in Brooklyn.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
#10
#10
ive always felt college coaches were better than nba coaches. You see people like Westphal and Dunlap get asses kicked in college. no nba coaches better than Stu Morril, Tony Bennett, Bobby Knight, Charlie Coles.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#13
#13
The Utah Jazz announced that they would allow a limited number of fans at their home games. According to KSTU, Vivint Arena will allow 1,500 fans in the suites and lower bowl. Fans must wear face coverings and social distance while inside the arena. KSTU reported that the arena would reduce capacity in elevators, retail stores, and restrooms.

Another NBA team that's allowing fans this season will be the Atlanta Hawks. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a small number of friends and family will attend the first few home games at State Farm Arena. Approximately 1,500 fans will be able to watch the Hawks game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

And according to the Memphis Grizzlies, the seating capacity at the FedExForum will be at about 20% capacity.


Source: ABC affiliate in Denver
 
Almost Allright

Almost Allright

GO Bucks!!!
#16
#16
railbird said:
ive always felt college coaches were better than nba coaches. You see people like Westphal and Dunlap get asses kicked in college. no nba coaches better than Stu Morril, Tony Bennett, Bobby Knight, Charlie Coles.
Click to expand...
How’s John Beilein these days? Tell Rick Pitino hello while you’re at it.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
I

IWishIWasAPro

EOG Dedicated
#30
#30
railbird said:
simple cure, if players dont do exactly what coach tells them to do, SUSPEND them without pay.
Click to expand...
To be honest playoff basketball in the bubble most teams were up for it. Magic brought it against the Bucks, Heat series were great. Clippers-Dallas was intense. Lakers weren't playing around. I was surprised but fans are definitely a necessity as the season progresses.
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
#35
#35
GMs are where it's at in the NBA. Not much a coach can really do, it's a job of blame taking and being willing to be the bad guy in making decisions. The talent development in the NBA is a combination of good assistant coaches and giving guys playing time. The head coaches don't seem to do much in that regard. Kind of remind me of governors, they have a lot of power and they always have decisions to make that are pretty basic, but they need to get most of them right.

College coaches are a whole different thing. How many of you have been to East Lansing or Lawrence? Neither are anyplace serious hoopsters would go to if not for the opportunity afforded to them by the coaches and the programs they run. Otherwise just places out in middle of nowhere where white folk go get educated.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top