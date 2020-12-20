2020-21 NBA season

GMs are where it's at in the NBA. Not much a coach can really do, it's a job of blame taking and being willing to be the bad guy in making decisions. The talent development in the NBA is a combination of good assistant coaches and giving guys playing time. The head coaches don't seem to do much in that regard. Kind of remind me of governors, they have a lot of power and they always have decisions to make that are pretty basic, but they need to get most of them right.



College coaches are a whole different thing. How many of you have been to East Lansing or Lawrence? Neither are anyplace serious hoopsters would go to if not for the opportunity afforded to them by the coaches and the programs they run. Otherwise just places out in middle of nowhere where white folk go get educated.