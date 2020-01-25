2020 Las Vegas Football Proxy and Other Info

Can't believe it's year 20 for me, quite the characters and stories along the way. I guess we have a breaking one with the proxy caught copying picks and being banned from proxying from the Westgate. I've gotten lots of emails and texts asking me what I know ...etc... enough people know that eventually the person's name will come out with time. Even with the barring I would think the person could still be involved from a distance without setting foot on any property. There's lots of good people and proxies so do your due diligence, ask the questions that are important to you and you will find what you wish in a football contest proxy. The caught person can no longer set foot on Westgate property or be involved in any Westgate type contest as a player or proxy. Circa has yet to make a decision on this proxy and will likely make one in the coming weeks before they start to take entries for their Circa Millions Contest in early March 2020. The proxy's team in the Reboot Contest was voided and contrary to other reports it was not collected.
The Westgate started accepting entries on Monday, January 13, 2020 for the $1500 Supercontest, $5,000 SuperContest Gold and for the Supercontest Reboot. There are some changes for 2020. The last 3 week contest is no longer there but there will be a total of $540,000 given in quarterly prizes throughout the contest year. For instance for weeks 1-4 First place will get $100,000, 2nd $25,000, 3rd $10,000. The weekly submission deadline will be changed from 11am Saturday morning to 11pm Saturday night. A person is now allowed to have 3 teams under their name instead of 2.
I will speculate there will be 6 contests to choose from eventually this year. There is something for everyone between $500-5000 entry fees. There's the $1000 Circa Millions Football Contest(5 games a week against the spread in the NFL), $1000 Golden Nugget Ultimate Football Challenge(7 games a week against the spread in the NFL and NCAA Football) and the $500 WIlliam Hill College Football Contest(7 games a week against the spread with a posted limited menu of games). Many people who are not from the area would like to enter a contest, however, are not able to enter picks every week. The contest has a solution where the players MAY AUTHORIZE A PROXY(a person authorized to act for you) TO SUBMIT THEIR SELECTIONS BY PROPERLY SIGNING AND AUTHORIZING SUCH, IN PERSON AT THE SUPERBOOK/CIRCA. People can share entries, actually a team of 4 and a team of 5 won separately a few years ago so it can be done. We have been around 20 years, have many references as proxies from past and current entrants.
Many entrants who enter the contest also write off a portion of the entry fee as a marketing/business expense because they use their website or sports service for the entry name and is displayed throughout. To make it clear you are simply authorizing us to put picks in every week. PROXIES CANNOT COLLECT ANYTHING at the end of the contest from the sportsbook for your entry. You are simply authorizing us to put your plays in for you every week. The Westgate Supercontests are 5 games a week against the point spread, sides only. Changes to plays can be made BUT ONLY WITHIN THE SAME DAY THEY WERE SUBMITTED FOR THE WESTGATE CONTESTS, we were able to make many changes for players but be aware of the specific rule please. Many groups do not offer changes and choose to deal with many hundreds of people. We've chosen to keep things small compared to others so we can cater to our players well and our team success including 2 SUPERCONTEST CHAMPIONS in addition to other prizes proves our model works. Since we have a smaller group we have some of the latest submission times available. OUR PROXY FEE IS $250. If you choose to do multiple entries or contests we can discuss a fair proxy fee that works for you. I will continue to post information as it becomes available.
Should you have any questions regarding rules, regulations, or want to set up a time to meet when in Las Vegas, please do not hesitate to contact us at westgatepicks@yahoo.com or call/text 702-969-3783. Thanks All the Best Mike.
