2021-22 Premier League Thread

winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
The season starts in 5 days: Friday, August 13

Since there is interest in the league I thought it might be best to have ONE thread for the league. This way all discussions will be easy to find and we can help each other out with tips/plays/etc.

THIS IS NOT THE PLACE FOR ANY POLITICAL TALK! NONE!

JK - ANYONE who posts ANYTHING related to Politics - please BAN THEM FROM POSING IN THIS THREAD! We DO NOT WANT THAT HERE! (I am 100% sure there will be violators of this and I am 100% sure I know who they will be..........JK DUMP THEM WHEN THEY DO or we will kill this thread and find some place other than this forum to discuss thing!!!!!!!!!!)
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
Plays I have already made:

Relegated: Norwich City -120 AND Watford +100
Leicester City to Win the PL w/o "The Big 6" +200
1st PL Manager to Leave/Fired: Xisco Munoz (Watford) +600
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
I like all these from Bovada:

ManU T4/Arsenal NOT T4/Palace&Newcastle Bottom Half +110
ManU T4,/Villa Top Half/Southampton Bottom Half +250
Leicester T6/Watford Relegated +300
City Win the PL/Chelsea T4/Palace&Wolves Bottom Half/Watford Relegated +400
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
howid said:
Messi to PSG pretty well a done deal.

EPL style of play ill fitting for a 34 yr old Messi.
Click to expand...
Messi pretty much shows up when he feels like it these days. He's going to be so bored in PSG except for Champions.

He'd feel a lot more challenged in EPL, but the value of any one player just isn't there. It's good the EPL best are focused on putting complete teams on the field. Only way he could have made sense is on a team that doesn't sell out its matches now, but those teams don't have the resources to get him.
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
Pinny

Saturday, August 14:

Norwich/Liverpool Ov3.25 +103 (I am good on Over 3.5 +126)

hen these 2 meet it usually results in goals. Lots and lots and lots and lots of them. We know Norwich will come our attacking and Liverpool will salivate over that. Taking 3.25 instead of 3.5 means I only lose 1/2 unit of it lands 3 - not a full one - and if we see 4+ goals I am only costing myself less than 25-cents so well worth it

FWIW: Over 4.5 +279 is something I can see cashing. Think we might get something similar to 4-1 when these 2 played opening game in 2019 and Liverpool won 4-1.

I also really like Norwich TT Ov0.5 but I'm not laying 40-cents on that
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
X-Files said:
BTTS (Both Teams To Score) & Liverpool winner is +175:

Pinnacle

www.pinnacle.com www.pinnacle.com

BTW 2-1, 3-1, 4-1 for Liverpool are +850, +975, +1600.
Click to expand...

As far as the exact score payout I can actually see Norwich putting 2 home. Knowing what a circus-like atmosphere it will be at Carrow Road I want n part in trying to back Liverpool to win. As long as goals are scored I don't care who scores them or an exact number for each side. Gimme at least 3 and I am happy but I really do think we get 4+ although those with far more knowledge and money than I have disagree because this total has been bet UNDER like the game has already been played
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
Last chance to get stuff posted beforehand......obviously the Ladbrokes stuff is something I couldn't play (there) but still like it

Pinny

Brentford/Arsenal Un2.5 -113
Everton/Southampton Un2.5 -122

Season:

All UNDER on point totals: Arsenal 61.5 -113, Brighton 45.5 +139, ManU 73.5 -122

Ladbrokes:

City/Chelsea to finish Top 2 (In either order) +200

DK

Romelu Lukaku Golden Boot winner +500
Watford to finish DFL +330

BO

Southampton to be Relegated +350
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
^^^^^^^^^^

Gooners fans are a riot. Check them out after a game they lose. Their reactions are priceless
 
mrbowling300

mrbowling300

EOG Dedicated
winkyduck said:
Last chance to get stuff posted beforehand......obviously the Ladbrokes stuff is something I couldn't play (there) but still like it

Pinny

Brentford/Arsenal Un2.5 -113
Everton/Southampton Un2.5 -122

Season:

All UNDER on point totals: Arsenal 61.5 -113, Brighton 45.5 +139, ManU 73.5 -122

Ladbrokes:

City/Chelsea to finish Top 2 (In either order) +200

DK

Romelu Lukaku Golden Boot winner +500
Watford to finish DFL +330

BO

Southampton to be Relegated +350
Click to expand...

I like today's game under 2.5 as well but now it is -140. First EPL game for Brentford ever.

Everton / Southampton under 2.5 as well.
 
I

IWishIWasAPro

EOG Dedicated
Under 2.5 was hit pretty decent. Both Aubamayeng and Lacazette are out. Maybe a good thing? Who knows. It would quite hilarious if Brentford's style wins out in this opener.
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
I bet the tie today because I pretty much always bet ties. But feels like a spot where Brentford will feel like they achieved something getting a point while the Gunners can say we will do better once we get some stars back.
 
I

IWishIWasAPro

EOG Dedicated
Shit isn't ending 1-0 I can tell you that. It's the same shit we saw from Arsenal last season. I'm not even sure with Chelsea and Man City up next how they would recover. They need to man up in the 2H.
 
I

IWishIWasAPro

EOG Dedicated
I don't even think I'm exaggerating either. This 2H is probably one of the more important halves in the history of Arsenal futbol. All hell can break loose.
 
Wade

Wade

EOG Master
Couldn't watch the game today because of the bs kneeling. They said that every team is going to kneel so I guess I won't be watching EPL this year.
 
X-Files

X-Files

2
Friday the dog & under cashed.

Saturday was the opposite. Six of 7 favs won SU & over 2.5 hit in 6 of 7 matchups with 3,3,3,4,5 & 6 goals scored therein.
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
The Arsenal tire fire is incredible. Pretty funny the MLS team Kroeke forgot he owns is doing pretty good this year.
 
X-Files

X-Files

2
What happened to the OP?

His last post, on August 20, was in the "Time To Say Farewell" thread:

TIME TO SAY FAREWELL

Oneyear ago i was diagnosed with als limb onset today i entered hospice nurse put the o/u 45days i took the under for the max i am 67 had a great life god bless all of you lou gehrigs disease is terrible
forums.eog.com forums.eog.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top