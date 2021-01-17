2021 AFC Championship Game (Bills v Chiefs)

WildBill

WildBill

2
#12
#12
FairWarning said:
Yes. It will be a pros vs joes game in that scenario. All of the joes will be on Buffalo at 3+.
Click to expand...
We'll see, I think most Joe's are going to have a hard time betting against the champs with Mahomes playing. They have shown a willingness to lay whatever price backing the Chiefs this year and its cost them a lot of money of late.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
#13
#13
WildBill said:
We'll see, I think most Joe's are going to have a hard time betting against the champs with Mahomes playing. They have shown a willingness to lay whatever price backing the Chiefs this year and its cost them a lot of money of late.
Click to expand...
They have lost a lot of money backing them and probably have been riding Buffalo lately.
 
V

Valuist

EOG Dedicated
#14
#14
One last point about today's game: what is the point of having a Rules Committee if you don't change the worst rule in the rulebook? For years, I've railed against the "Touchback Rule". It is completely illogical. You fumble a ball out of bounds anywhere else on the field, there is no change of possession. You fumble the ball out of bounds, or thru the end line at the back of the end zone, it results in a change of possession (turnover). The defense has done nothing to merit this change of possession. Where should the ball be placed? At the same spot when there's defensive PI in the end zone; at the 1 yard line with the offensive team retaining possession.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top