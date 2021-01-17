2021 AFC Championship Game (Bills v Chiefs)

One last point about today's game: what is the point of having a Rules Committee if you don't change the worst rule in the rulebook? For years, I've railed against the "Touchback Rule". It is completely illogical. You fumble a ball out of bounds anywhere else on the field, there is no change of possession. You fumble the ball out of bounds, or thru the end line at the back of the end zone, it results in a change of possession (turnover). The defense has done nothing to merit this change of possession. Where should the ball be placed? At the same spot when there's defensive PI in the end zone; at the 1 yard line with the offensive team retaining possession.