2021 Baseball Picks, Fades, Info, Group Discussion

These big name books are terrible at baseball, I still end up putting some action offshore. Superbook and Circa have good numbers, William Hill is decent if you haven't been overly limited there yet. MGM surprisingly wide vig considering they are the best price option in most other sports. Fan Duel and Draft Kings/Rivers are a joke, I mean really fellas -160/+132 on a baseball game? I didn't know the KBO relocated to the US. Points Bet seems to be the best vig these days on a lot of sports, but the numbers aren't always in my favor so haven't put as much action through them as I expected.



And I don't even bother looking at Fox anymore for most sports. Look at tomorrow's games, Seattle -138/+115 and SD -250/+205. What a joke of a book. Only time I ever put action through them is on a promo or the rare time they show up as a positive arb. Their promos are insulting too, they tweeted asking who doubled up on their bet for Judge getting a hit today. I was tempted, but avoided saying yeah guys, thanks for the 10 bucks you cheap pricks. I won't shed a tear when they get contracted, seems inevitable.