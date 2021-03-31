2021 Baseball Picks, Fades, Info, Group Discussion

Made the drive into Vegas today, got a haircut, and played a casino promotion for many hours. Starting 2021 with a modified baseball system (not doing anything stupid like betting favorites or overs), but the method for picking sides/unders is different than before.
Due to the slight success of these threads during football season, I thought I'd start one here. Also, it should be good to actually try to track a record. The three games I bet for tomorrow are
Yankees-Jays under 8 (-120)
Rays-Marlins under 8 (-120)
Astros-As under 8.5 (-115)
Other than that, I spent the entire winter in Clark county, playing casino promotions with better than average success, eating comped steaks, and just generally avoiding responsibility.
Word is that sports betting goes legal in South Dakota September 1st, so if that goes off, it'll mean a pretty epic road trip.
No great pictures lately, but the one hobby I have other than gambling is studying graffiti in Southern Nevada. It's ubiquitous, and I'm turning into the guy in this movie.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Under_the_Silver_Lake
These stickers are everywhere, and. I'm more and more convinced there's some deep, secret meaning/code behind many of them.
