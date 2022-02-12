2022 Hot Stove

No idea if/when the season will start. I'm guessing they get their sh-t together; too much money not to.



Let's look at pitcher WAR. More specifically, team bullpen WAR. Is it legit? Would record in one run games be a better indicator? FIP? ERA? K to BB? I'm a bit partial to K to BB as I believe this is much more important to relievers than starters. In any event, here's the top 5 bullpen WAR numbers from 2021 and next to it is the team's record in one run games.



1. Tampa 20-25

2. CWS 18-24

3. NYY 28-20

4. Seattle 33-19

5. LAD 24-24



If these are allegedly the top 5 pens, according to WAR, why the weak records for 3 of them in one run games? I do consider the Dodgers 24-24 to be poor as their record in non-one run games was 82-32.