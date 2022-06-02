Interesting scenario in the Bronx. Double header today between the Angels and Yanks. Have to think game 1 is the "balls to the wall" game for the Angels. Ohtani is pitching/DH'ing and no way he DH's in game 2 after pitching, unless he's knocked out extremely early.
When one has Ohtani, Trout, Ward and Walsh in their lineup, WTF is up with batting Matt Duffy in the cleanup spot?
The three best hitter/pitcher matchups appear to be all the same team (Tigers) going up against Archer. Only three Tigers have more than 10 ABs vs Archer, but those three (Schoop, Cabrera and Baez) absolutely terrorize Archer.
When one has Ohtani, Trout, Ward and Walsh in their lineup, WTF is up with batting Matt Duffy in the cleanup spot?
The three best hitter/pitcher matchups appear to be all the same team (Tigers) going up against Archer. Only three Tigers have more than 10 ABs vs Archer, but those three (Schoop, Cabrera and Baez) absolutely terrorize Archer.
Last edited: