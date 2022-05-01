2022 NHL Playoffs Thread

I'm not the biggest NHL guy but I do enjoy betting the playoffs.



I usually take the all-dog approach but this year it appears there will be a lot of short prices.



Moneypuck.com has some interesting predictions, their Eastern conference model looks real wacky.



I have one future on Minnesota to win the West, that's it so far.



Curious to see what futures you guys are on if any.



I'll post my plays in here.