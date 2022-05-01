2022 NHL Playoffs Thread

Jb777

Jb777

EOG Dedicated
I'm not the biggest NHL guy but I do enjoy betting the playoffs.

I usually take the all-dog approach but this year it appears there will be a lot of short prices.

Moneypuck.com has some interesting predictions, their Eastern conference model looks real wacky.

I have one future on Minnesota to win the West, that's it so far.

Curious to see what futures you guys are on if any.

I'll post my plays in here.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top