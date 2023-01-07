2023 Deaths (Pool)......

mrbowling300
EOG Dedicated
Starting this thread off with Bill Campbell, who had a 15 year career as a relief pitcher in the 1970s and 80s.
He was a member of the 1977 All Star Team as a player for the Red Sox.
He died at age 74
