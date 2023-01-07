2023 Deaths (Pool)......

Starting this thread off with Bill Campbell, who had a 15 year career as a relief pitcher in the 1970s and 80s.

He was a member of the 1977 All Star Team as a player for the Red Sox.

He died at age 74

Bill Campbell Passes Away

Longtime major league reliever Bill Campbell passed away today after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. He was 74 …
cheapseats said:
Charles White, today, young at 64, big C. USC and NFL back.
I attended the 1980 Rose Bowl between USC and Ohio State with Charles White and Art Schlichter…White rushed for almost 250 yards and beat the previously undefeated Buckeyes…White scored in the final minute to win….RIP Charlie White
Former MLB outfielder and coach Lee Tinsley died Thursday at 53. No cause of death was announced.
 
MrTop said:
small sample
The CDC said one of its vaccine safety monitoring systems – a “near real-time surveillance system” called the Vaccine Safety Datalink – detected a possible increase in a certain kind of stroke in people 65 and older who recently got one of Pfizer’s updated booster shots.
 
Ray Luca said:
The CDC said one of its vaccine safety monitoring systems – a “near real-time surveillance system” called the Vaccine Safety Datalink – detected a possible increase in a certain kind of stroke in people 65 and older who recently got one of Pfizer’s updated booster shots.
thats so people will take their eyes off of all the atletes dying daily. EVERY WORD the CDC and WHO says is an utter LIE
 
