A look at the toteboard for today's opener at Turf Paradise

Re: A look at the toteboard for today's opener at Turf ParadiseThis would be an awesome topic to spend an hour on during your show leading up to the derby, you and a guest can list odds in a short field and odds in a large field and talk about the difference in appearance of the takeout. You can end the show with a real cliffhanger: which percentage is greater, 1/5 or 20/100? 1st listener calling in with the correct answer the following show wins a Patrick McQuiggan 5 DVD set instructing how to wager on small sample post position results and build losing tickets with other people's money.