Re: A travel note for DRINK



United rerouted our flights from Minaugua to Liberia and our host has arranged for armed security to bring us in safely. I will be safe as will my party we have been guaranteed. I will be on the beach in a resort about 30 miles from san juan del sur from the 12th to the 18th and will skip traveling by van to costa rica but instead will be flown privately to Liberia for my departure.



I've been to Nicaragua twice before and we booked this trip and fiesta in December. Ugh.

My mom called to tell me half jokingly that if kidnapped their ransom is going to have to be an awfully low bid.



We seem to only travel in these type of conditions. Went to Rio when it was in a state of chaos right before the Olympics and another friend had his wedding in Cancun 2 days following the cartel kidnappings happened.

I was planning a trip to vietnam for my 40th in November but am suddenly fine with skipping it.