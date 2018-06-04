A travel note for DRINK

All Mormon missionaries are transferring out of Nicaragua.

Political unrest in the country just north of Costa Rica.

Nicaragua is on the brink of calamity.

Looks like I'll be heading to Panama this spring, not Nicaragua.
 
United rerouted our flights from Minaugua to Liberia and our host has arranged for armed security to bring us in safely. I will be safe as will my party we have been guaranteed. I will be on the beach in a resort about 30 miles from san juan del sur from the 12th to the 18th and will skip traveling by van to costa rica but instead will be flown privately to Liberia for my departure.

I've been to Nicaragua twice before and we booked this trip and fiesta in December. Ugh.
My mom called to tell me half jokingly that if kidnapped their ransom is going to have to be an awfully low bid.

We seem to only travel in these type of conditions. Went to Rio when it was in a state of chaos right before the Olympics and another friend had his wedding in Cancun 2 days following the cartel kidnappings happened.
I was planning a trip to vietnam for my 40th in November but am suddenly fine with skipping it.
 
There is a danger of travel relating to Covid. After 10 months of wearing masks and doing social distancing, jounalists have pointed out that places like Los Angeles are still experiencing the dangers of Covid spread. I am afraid that politicians may have failed to listen closely to epidemiologists explaining "Herd Immunity" a complex topic, and have not allowed healthy low risk people to mix in society and become innoculated naturally. I am not a doctor but a video by London Real 9 months ago done by someone who consulted hi level biologists predicted the weaknesses of government policy. Simply wearing masks may work in Southeast Asia where the population had lots of exposure to various Asian flues and already had higher natural immunity compared to many Western countries. But clearly masks and social distance alone have been a failure in some regions.
 
I have seen several epidemiologist on utube say that Vaccines have never been ready immediately and Herd Immunity has always been the way in the past to stop a new pandemic virus.
 
