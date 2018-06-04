A travel note for DRINK

There is a danger of travel relating to Covid. After 10 months of wearing masks and doing social distancing, jounalists have pointed out that places like Los Angeles are still experiencing the dangers of Covid spread. I am afraid that politicians may have failed to listen closely to epidemiologists explaining "Herd Immunity" a complex topic, and have not allowed healthy low risk people to mix in society and become innoculated naturally. I am not a doctor but a video by London Real 9 months ago done by someone who consulted hi level biologists predicted the weaknesses of government policy. Simply wearing masks may work in Southeast Asia where the population had lots of exposure to various Asian flues and already had higher natural immunity compared to many Western countries. But clearly masks and social distance alone have been a failure in some regions.