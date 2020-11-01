Are we really doing the right thing regarding Covid?

I know Merlin's thoughts on this subject already but should sports continue? Are we really playing this like its some game?

Lazio in serie a had to quarantine its entire team off some positive tests. NYC police busted a Halloween party yesterday inaide a warehouse with 400 people.

What are we doing here? Honest question. Just go on with life like this is the new norm ???
 
Can we quit the bullshit already? Everything needs to be shut down except essentials like doctors, hospitals, gas stations, grocery stores. There should be no kids in school. There should be no colleges open. AND definitely no sports right now...
 
