Are we really doing the right thing regarding Covid?

I know Merlin's thoughts on this subject already but should sports continue? Are we really playing this like its some game?
Lazio in serie a had to quarantine its entire team off some positive tests. NYC police busted a Halloween party yesterday inaide a warehouse with 400 people.
What are we doing here? Honest question. Just go on with life like this is the new norm ???
