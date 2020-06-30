Foresthill
Some highlights from a long story by David Knowles, editor of Yahoo news (posted June 29, 2020).
To read more click the link below. Highlights from the story are below the link.
https://news.yahoo.com/as-coronavir...d-for-longer-than-once-thought-235006459.html
[As coronavirus spreads to people under 40, it's making them sicker — and for longer — than once thought
{“For younger people who think they don’t need to worry and who haven’t followed guidelines, think again,” Jade Townsend, 22, told Yahoo News in a Facebook message. “It’s had a major impact on my life these past few months and continues to have an impact.”}
{. . . as the number of new cases of the disease has swelled by 76 percent in the U.S. over the past 14 days, young people who considered themselves in little danger from the virus are the ones being admitted to hospitals.
In Houston, for instance, roughly 60 percent of COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized are under the age of 50.}
{“We’re definitely seeing this affect young people, and they’re getting quite ill,” Dr. Marc Bloom, CEO of Houston Methodist, told CNBC.}
{“To think young people have no deleterious consequences is not true. We’re seeing more and more complications in young people,” Fauci said, adding that “some get mild symptoms and some get symptoms enough to put them at home for a few days. Some are in bed for weeks and have symptoms even after they recover, others go to the hospital, some require oxygen, some require intensive care, some get intubated, and some die.”
While researchers are still trying to determine the extent of the lasting damage inflicted by COVID-19, one thing is clear: Just because the disease may not kill you doesn’t mean it will make you stronger. Studies conducted so far point to possible long-term heart damage, scarring of the lungs, impact on the nervous system and a higher incidence of stroke.}
{In mid-May, New York Times opinion writer Mara Gay detailed her own ongoing struggle with COVID-19.}
{“It’s obviously unreasonable to ask people to fully shut down their lives indefinitely — a year, two years, however long it takes to come up with a vaccine — but it is not unreasonable to wear a mask when you’re around others, within 6 feet of them,” Gay, (33), told Yahoo News. “It’s not unreasonable to limit indoor gatherings. If you are going to see a friend, do so outside, wear a mask.”}
{“You should also consider that you are rolling the dice because you don’t know how your body is going to react. Even if you have a mild case, you don’t know when you are or aren’t infectious,” she said, adding, “and you don’t know how somebody else’s body is going to react.”}] (all bolding, besides the title, by me -- italicizing and underling by me)
Again, these are excerpts, to read more click the link near the top.
