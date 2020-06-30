As coronavirus spreads to people under 40, it's making them sicker — and for longer — than once thought

Foresthill

Some highlights from a long story by David Knowles, editor of Yahoo news (posted June 29, 2020).

To read more click the link below. Highlights from the story are below the link.

https://news.yahoo.com/as-coronavir...d-for-longer-than-once-thought-235006459.html

[As coronavirus spreads to people under 40, it's making them sicker — and for longer — than once thought

{“For younger people who think they don’t need to worry and who haven’t followed guidelines, think again,” Jade Townsend, 22, told Yahoo News in a Facebook message. “It’s had a major impact on my life these past few months and continues to have an impact.”}

{. . . as the number of new cases of the disease has swelled by 76 percent in the U.S. over the past 14 days, young people who considered themselves in little danger from the virus are the ones being admitted to hospitals.

In Houston, for instance, roughly 60 percent of COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized are under the age of 50.}

{“We’re definitely seeing this affect young people, and they’re getting quite ill,” Dr. Marc Bloom, CEO of Houston Methodist, told CNBC.}

{“To think young people have no deleterious consequences is not true. We’re seeing more and more complications in young people,” Fauci said, adding that “some get mild symptoms and some get symptoms enough to put them at home for a few days. Some are in bed for weeks and have symptoms even after they recover, others go to the hospital, some require oxygen, some require intensive care, some get intubated, and some die.”

While researchers are still trying to determine the extent of the lasting damage inflicted by COVID-19, one thing is clear: Just because the disease may not kill you doesn’t mean it will make you stronger. Studies conducted so far point to possible long-term heart damage, scarring of the lungs, impact on the nervous system and a higher incidence of stroke.}

{In mid-May, New York Times opinion writer Mara Gay detailed her own ongoing struggle with COVID-19.}

{“It’s obviously unreasonable to ask people to fully shut down their lives indefinitely — a year, two years, however long it takes to come up with a vaccine — but it is not unreasonable to wear a mask when you’re around others, within 6 feet of them,” Gay, (33), told Yahoo News. “It’s not unreasonable to limit indoor gatherings. If you are going to see a friend, do so outside, wear a mask.”}

{“You should also consider that you are rolling the dice because you don’t know how your body is going to react. Even if you have a mild case, you don’t know when you are or aren’t infectious,” she said, adding, “and you don’t know how somebody else’s body is going to react.”}] (all bolding, besides the title, by me -- italicizing and underling by me)

Again, these are excerpts, to read more click the link near the top.
 
mr merlin

cheapseats said:
Yahoo is a sewer. People under 50 can have underlying health issues, yea. Yahoo is fake, altered, meant for scare, irrelevant, leftist media garbage. This response in no way discredits the poster.
Yup, they're the worst. Regarding this article, I'm hearing the opposite, they are going into the hospital for very short stays by covid standards.
 
mr merlin

WildBill said:
Far more useful article here than just saying "hey you might get sick"

https://medium.com/analyticaper/covid-19-what-the-data-tells-us-3a08e42ee36f
The amazing this is that we're now 4+ months into this, we know far more than when we started, we know this is far less severe than was feared (1 10th as deadly), yet the decision makers act like nothing has changed. look at NY, they peaked at 800 deaths/day, this week they have has single digits, they've gone from 19000 people hospitalized to less than 1K, yet the mayor and gov now fear opening up. There is no data driven policy, only a fear driven policy.
 
mr merlin

MonkeyF0cker said:
Pretty much supports everything I've been saying all along.

We've had the data long enough to know that we're overreacting.

You won't hear that from the left or the media though.
The nursing homes are running out of old people to get infected - even there 4 in 5 didn't die(and are immune), now the news cases are mostly young, treatments are better, it's unlikely deaths rise much if at all from this latest surge.

We now test close to 600,000/day and have 40K positives, back when we peaked earlier we tested 120K and had 30K positives, even with this latest surge(of mostly young people) this is about 20-25% of previous levels.
 
MonkeyF0cker

billysink said:
i know who wrote it asshat

data only as good as the clown that spin it

medium is not a clown

medium is a clownshow


hope this help
Yup. A guy that ran financial modeling teams for Amazon teaming up with a data scientist from Amazon and Microsoft has no idea how to run numbers.

Because modeling is manipulation. LMAO.

Surely a guy that smacks rocks with a hammer all day knows all about modeling. LOL. What an idiot.

Funny how these same guys were a lot more accurate than Dr. Fauci and his 15 models.

https://medium.com/@joshketter/how-a-small-team-of-former-amazon-com-9036a353ce92
 
billysink

don't care

the least

take me 37 sec if i did to find another spin dikk who used data to make a different flavor shit spin.

not my problem Julie, I don't live in that festering fukk hole

truth right outside my front door.
 
billysink

Covid is easy.

Do the max you can to protect yourself, shut off the fukkin boob tube, don't read no tainted tripe, stay healthy and go bout yer bidnit.

No downside to that fukkin approach.

Stick yer data driven dikk in that applesauce ya silly little fukk.
 
MonkeyF0cker

billysink said:
Covid is easy.

Do the max you can to protect yourself, shut off the fukkin boob tube, don't read no tainted tripe, stay healthy and go bout yer bidnit.

No downside to that fukkin approach.

Stick yer data driven dikk in that applesauce ya silly little fukk.
Yup.

Businesses failing have no effect on anything.

Hospitals closed to cancer screenings and transplants have no effect on anything.

People scared of going to the hospitals for their heart attacks and strokes have no effect on anything.

Increased depression and suicide, drug and alcohol abuse, and domestic abuse have no effect on anything.

Pretty clear why you hammer rocks all day for a living.
 
billysink

MonkeyF0cker said:
Yup.

Businesses failing have no effect on anything.

Hospitals closed to cancer screenings and transplants have no effect on anything.

People scared of going to the hospitals for their heart attacks and strokes have no effect on anything.

Increased depression and suicide, drug and alcohol abuse, and domestic abuse have no effect on anything.

Pretty clear why you hammer rocks all day for a living.
fella none of that shit you just beat outta the blackness of yer keyboard mean shit to me

there aint been a a case of covid within 100 miles of me for a damn month.

Go sell yer fukkin cotton candy to someone who fukkin care.

not my problem babe.

I live in a country with a 20 year old pandemic response plan updated yearly

we don't need yer fukkin data.


we good son?
 
MonkeyF0cker

billysink said:
fella none of that shit you just beat outta the blackness of yer keyboard mean shit to me

there aint been a a case of covid within 100 miles of me for a damn month.

Go sell yer fukkin cotton candy to someone who fukkin care.

not my problem babe.

I live in a country with a 20 year old pandemic response plan updated yearly

we don't need yer fukkin data.


we good son?
So not only do you have no experience with data science, but you have none with the disease itself.

And that's why you almost have a fucking clue what you're talking about when responding to that article. LOL.

Leave the data science to people who don't crack rocks open for a living, clown.
 
billysink

MonkeyF0cker said:
So not only do you have no experience with data science, but you have none with the disease itself.

And that's why you almost have a fucking clue what you're talking about when responding to that article. LOL.

Leave the data science to people who don't crack rocks open for a living, clown.
Data only as good as the clown who spin it

that


is



all
 
