Astro's get spanked and punched

B

bomzee

EOG Dedicated
#1
#1
A one year suspension for manager AJ Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow plus 5 MILLION DOLLARS in fines and loss of first and second round draft picks in 2020 and 2021.
 
Last edited:
Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
#4
#4
This punishment is NOTHING. Draft picks in MLB, big deal. The chances of these guys becoming anything worthwhile is very low.

Suspension for a year? Which organization wouldn't do this for a WS title. Should be a 5 yr ban....MINIMUM. Lifetime is along the lines of betting on the game as they are making a bigger impact to the integrity to the game.

$5M fine? Should be $50,000,000. $5M was made from concessions sales of hot dogs during the playoffs. That is like fining a normal person $5.

Baseball missed a chance to make a statement. If this is the punishment....I'm cheating like a muthrfukr this coming season.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top