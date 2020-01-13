Astro's get spanked and punched

This punishment is NOTHING. Draft picks in MLB, big deal. The chances of these guys becoming anything worthwhile is very low.



Suspension for a year? Which organization wouldn't do this for a WS title. Should be a 5 yr ban....MINIMUM. Lifetime is along the lines of betting on the game as they are making a bigger impact to the integrity to the game.



$5M fine? Should be $50,000,000. $5M was made from concessions sales of hot dogs during the playoffs. That is like fining a normal person $5.



Baseball missed a chance to make a statement. If this is the punishment....I'm cheating like a muthrfukr this coming season.